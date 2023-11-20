Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have placed forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard on the injured reserve and recalled defenceman Jayden Struble from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The team also announced that Harvey-Pinard and defenceman Arber Xhekaj will not accompany the team on their upcoming California road trip that begins Wednesday night in Anaheim.

Les Canadiens ont inscrit le nom de l'attaquant Rafaël Harvey-Pinard sur la liste des blessés et ont rappelé le défenseur Jayden Struble du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have placed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on the IR and recalled defenseman Jayden Struble from the Laval… — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2023

Harvey-Pinard, 24, has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. In 13 games this season, he has four assists.

Struble has one goal and five assists in 12 games with the Rocket this season. The 22-year-old wrapped up a four-year career last season with the NCAA's Northeastern Huskies.

Xhekaj, 22, missed Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins with a shoulder injury. He left Thursday's contest after taking a hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev.

Jordan Harris was not on the ice for practice but will make the trip out west with the team.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Gabriel Vilardi is taking part in his first full practice with the team since suffering a sprained MCL on Oct. 17.

He is still wearing a non-contact jersey as he was doing warmup rushes with David Gustafsson and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. Vilardi has one assist in three games with the Jets this season, his first with the team since being acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings.

TSN's John Lu notes that forward Morgan Barron and Vladislav Namestnikov are both missing from this morning's practice.

#NHLJets Vilardi is taking part in his first full practice with the team, still wearing a non-contact jersey. He’s doing warmup rushes with Gustafsson & Jonsson-Fjallby. Barron and Namestnikov are missing. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) November 20, 2023

The Jets are in Tampa Bay Wednesday night to face the Lightning.

Lines at Jets practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Perfetti - Toninato - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Jonsson-Fjallby - Gustafsson - Vilardi

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Stanley

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is on the ice today for the Senators while defenceman Thomas Chabot is in a yellow no-contact jersey.

Korpisalo did not dress on Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild in Sweden due to an undisclosed minor injury. He played on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings in Sweden, turning aside 37 shots as the Sens came back to beat the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime.

The 29-year-old is 5-4-0 this season with a .906 save percentage and 3.17 goals-against average.

Chabot has not played since Oct. 26 due to a fractured hand suffered against the New York Islanders. He has three assists in seven games this season.

New Jersey Devils

Captain Nico Hischier is on the ice for practice this morning.

The 24-year-old has not played since Oct. 27 due to an upper-body injury. He has skated in just seven games so far this season, scoring twice.

Nico Hischier is on the ice for practice. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 20, 2023

The Devils are back in action Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings.