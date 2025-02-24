Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Owen Beck has been recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

He has appeared in six games with Montreal this season but has yet to record a point.

In his first professional season, Beck has 13 goals and 32 points in 47 games with Laval.

The Canadiens also announced that Kirby Dach (lower-body injury, still being evaluated) Josh Anderson (therapy day), David Savard (therapy day) and Brendan Gallagher (personal reasons) will not participate in practice today.

Dach, 24, has 10 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season. He missed all but two games last season after tearing his ACL. He had 13:43 minutes of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Montreal has two games at home this week against the Carolina Hurricanes (Tuesday) and the San Jose Sharks (Thursday). The team is five points back of the second wild-card position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen has been loaned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Kahkonen, who has not appeared in a game for Winnipeg this season, has played 20 games with Manitoba, going 6-13-0 with an .885 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against average.

Signing a one-year deal with the Jets on July 1, Kahkonen was waived by the Jets at the start of the season. He was claimed by Colorado, where he appeared in one game with the Avalanche and two games with the AHL's Eagles. He was waived again on Nov. 11 by the Avalanche before being re-claimed by Winnipeg the next day.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 140 career NHL games with a career .898 save percentage, 3.34 GAA and 49 wins split between the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and Avalanche.

The Jets are in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks as they look to win their 10th consecutive game. .

Connor Hellebuyck is set to start tonight in his first game back since representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he backstopped the Americans to the final before losing to Canada 3-2 in overtime.

Hellebuyck, 31, lead all NHL goaltenders this season in save percentage (.925), GAA (2.06) and shutouts (six) as the Jets are second in the NHL with 83 points, one point back of league-leading Washington.

Projected lines vs. Sharks per TSN's John Lu:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Ehlers - Namestnikov - Perfetti

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Gustafsson - Kupari - Iafallo

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Stanley - Miller

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Forward Andrew Copp (undisclosed) has been placed on the injured reserve Monday morning.

Copp missed Sunday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks with an undisclosed injury. He played in Detroit's first game back from the 4 Nations break on Saturday, logging 10:20 minutes of ice time with an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

He will miss at least the next two games for Detroit.

The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 23 points in 56 games this season with Detroit, his third with the organization.

The Red Wings have the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 64 points.

With Copp going on injured reserve, the Red Wings have recalled forward Sheldon Dries from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries, 30, has 19 goals and 27 points in 48 AHL games this season. He last appeared in the NHL during the 2022-23 season, when he had 11 goals and 17 points in 63 games with the Vancouver Canucks.

In his career, Dries has appeared in 122 NHL games, scoring 16 goals with 26 points split between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks.