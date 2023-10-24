Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Canadiens have recalled defenceman Gustav Lindstrom on an emergency basis from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Lindstrom was recalled with the team announcing that defenceman David Savard will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Lindstrom has zero points in four appearances with Laval this season.

The Ostervala, Sweden native was a second-round pick (38th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Draft. He is on a one-year, $950,000 contract.

The 25-year-old was acquired by the Canadiens along with a 2025 conditional fourth-round pick in the trade that sent Jeff Petry to Detroit.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel d’urgence du défenseur Gustav Lindström du Rocket de Laval.



Defenceman Artem Zub will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury. He left last Wednesday's contest against the Washington Capitals in the third period after taking a puck to the head on a shot from Alexander Ovechkin.

Lines at Sens practice ahead of Buffalo game per TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Joseph-Greig-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Norris-Batherson

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

Sanderson-Chabot

Chychrun-Hamonic

Brannstrom-JBD



Forsberg starters end

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic gets the start tonight against the Dallas Stars as the team looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

Nedeljkovic, 27, has appeared in one game for the Penguins this season, a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames where he made 34 saves.

He split last season between the Detroit Red Wings and their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. In 15 games with Detroit, he was 5-7-2 with a .895 save percentage and 3.53 goals-against average.

Per head coach Derek Lalonde, defenceman Jeff Petry did not skate this morning and is considered day-to-day.

Petry, 35, has appeared in four games for the Red Wings this season, recording two assists. He was previously a healthy scratch against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 16 and did not play in Sunday's game against Calgary.

He was acquired in the off-season from the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 15 in exchange for defenceman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick. Petry was originally traded to Montreal nine days earlier in the three-team blockbuster trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins from the San Jose Sharks.

The Ann Arbor, Mich. native is in the third season of a four-year, $25 million contract.

Jets lines ahead of tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues per TSN's John Lu:

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Gustafsson

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

The Capitals have recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the AHL's Hershey Bears and have loaned goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hersey.

Shepard, 27, is 2-0-0 with an .885 save percentage and 2.88 GAA in the AHL. He led the Bears to a Calder Cup championship in 2023, winning the Jack Butterfield Trophy as playoffs MVP.

Morning skate lines and defence pairings per Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn:

ABB-Point-Kucherov

Stamkos-Paul-Hagel

Jeannot-Cirelli-Merela

Sheary-Glendening-Eyssimont

Watson

Hedman-Cernak

Sergachev-Perbix

de Haan-Raddysh

Fleury-Bogosian

Bruins morning rushes:

Marchand - Zacha - Pastrnak

van Riemsdyk - Coyle - Frederic

DeBrusk - Poitras - Geekie

Lauko - Beecher - Brown

Grzelcyk - McAvoy

Lindholm - Carlo

Forbort - Shattenkirk

Swayman

Ullmark