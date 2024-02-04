Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Lucas Condotta has been recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Condotta was recalled by the team on Jan. 24 and suited up in two games prior to the All-Star break, going pointless in both contests before being returned to Laval. In his NHL debut last season with Montreal last season, he scored his first goal.

The 26-year-old has five goals and 13 points in 40 AHL games this season.

He is in the first season of a two-year, two-way contract that pays him $775,000 at the NHL level.

The Canadiens also signed AHL forward Brandon Gignac to a two-year, two-way contract Sunday morning.