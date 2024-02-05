Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will get the start Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.

The 27-year-old is 11-7-4 this season with a .905 save percentage and 3.10 GAA.

Forward Alex Newhook was on the ice for practice as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain but will not play tomorrow night with head coach Martin St. Louis saying the 23-year-old will be back soon.

Newhook has seven goals and 13 points in 23 games this season, his first with the Canadiens.

He has not played since Nov. 30 against the Florida Panthers.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Jack Hughes is on the ice for practice in a non-contact jersey.

Hughes has been out for the past month due to an upper-body injury. He made an appearance at the NHL's All-Star weekend alongside his brother Quinn Hughes but did not take part in on-ice activities.

He suffered the injury on Jan. 5 that caused him to leave the game early in a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

In 32 games this season, he has 15 goals and 45 points.

He's on the ice with everyone else. Only players that remain missing now are Jonas Siegenthaler, Brendan Smith and Dougie Hamilton https://t.co/oDVBRnF4Ol — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 5, 2024

Washington Capitals

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov is not at practice this morning for personal reasons.

Kuznetsov, 31, has six goals and 17 points in 43 games this season.

He is in the seventh season of an eight-year, $62.4 million contract with an AAV of $7.8 million.

The team also recalled forward Michael Sgarbossa and he is on the ice for practice.

The 31-year-old has seven goals and 43 points in 44 games in the AHL with the Hershey Bears this season, his sixth with the organization. He helped Hershey win the 2023 Calder Cup.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

The Campbellville, Ont., native has appeared in 65 career NHL games split between the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers and Capitals.

New York Islanders

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin will get the start for the Islanders tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 28-year-old is 14-12-9 this season with a .909 save percentage and 3.17 GAA.

The Islanders are third in the wild card race in the Eastern Conference.

Set to start in Toronto @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 5, 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled forward Mitchell Chaffee from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Chaffee, 26, has skated in three games with Tampa Bay this season, recording his first career NHL goal and assist Jan. 25. Chaffee has appeared in five career NHL games, including two with the Minnesota Wild during the 2021-22 season.

In 36 games with Syracuse this season, he has scored 12 goals with 26 points.

The Lightning signed Chaffee as a free agent on July 1, 2023 to a one-year, two-way contract.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have recalled forward Jake Lucchini from AHL Iowa according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Jake Lucchini recalled by #mnwild. Jesper Wallstedt has not. So Marc-Andre Fleury should be back. We’ll count the rest of the injured forwards at 11 am practice. Before break Raska, Lettieri, Dewar and Maroon were all hurt. As of now, latter three still listed on IR. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 5, 2024

Lucchini has appeared in eight games with Minnesota this season, recording zero points. In 30 AHL games, he has 11 goals and 23 points.

He is on a one-year, $775,000 contract.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 19 career NHL games, scoring one goal, split between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota.