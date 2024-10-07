Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Canadiens assigned forwards Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac, and defenceman William Trudeau to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday.

Condotta appeared in 65 games with the Rocket last season, recording eight goals and 19 points. He also appeared in three games with the Canadiens without registering a point.

Gignac recorded 19 goals and 55 points in 61 games with the Rocket last season and appeared in seven games in Montreal, recording a goal.

Trudeau played 70 games with the Rocket last season, recording eight goals and 24 points.