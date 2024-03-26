Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Morgan Rielly is a game-time decision to play against the New Jersey Devils while defenceman Joel Edmundson will be out with an injury.

Sheldon Keefe says Morgan Rielly is dealing with a minor injury & hasn't been ruled out of tonight's game @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2024

Rielly, 30, had 24:10 of ice time during the team's 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

He has seven goals and 51 points in 65 games this season.

Joel Edmundson is day-to-day with a minor injury, coach Sheldon Keefe says



He will not play tonight against the Devils @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2024

Edmundson, 30, had 14:50 of ice time against the Hurricanes on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman has appeared in seven games and averaged 17:43 of ice time since being acquired by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline

Forward Mitch Marner skated prior to Maple Leafs practice on Tuesday as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Mitch Marner working his way back from a high ankle sprain sustained on March 7



Has missed last seven games @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Jz1RretnvC — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2024

Marner, 26, missed the team's last seven games with the injury and head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that he's considered as day-to-day.

A smiling Sheldon Keefe says Mitch Marner has gone from "day-to-day from being day-to-day" to just "day-to-day"



Possible he takes part in practice tomorrow @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2024

The 6-foot winger has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov was on the ice prior to the morning skate on Tuesday after suffering an undisclosed injury that took him out of Saturday's 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Ilya Samsonov is not on the ice for Leafs skate



Appears he will not dress tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2024

Samsonov, 27, left Saturday's game with 3:39 remaining in the third period after failing to stop Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scoring the Oilers' third goal.

The 6-foot-3 netminder did not participate in the team's morning skate and is not expected to dress when the team takes on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Samsonov has a 19-6-7 record with a .889 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average this season.

Goaltender Matt Murray participated with the full team on the ice for the first time this season during the team's morning skate on Tuesday.

Matt Murray is on the ice with the full team for the first time this season @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8FG3PfO57p — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2024

Murray, 29, underwent bilateral hip surgery in October and was given a 6-8 month timeline for a return.

The 6-foot-5 netminder had a 14-8-2 record last season with a .903 save percentage and 3.01 GAA.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate:

Leafs lines at skate



Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi

McMann - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Holmberg - Robertson

Dewar - Kampf - Gregor

Reaves



McCabe - Liljegren

Brodie - Lyubushkin

Benoit - Timmins

Giordano



Woll

Jones

Murray @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2024

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Gabriel Vilardi participated in the Jets' morning skate in a regular jersey, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Gabriel Vilardi on the ice for #NHLJets morning skate. Regular jersey. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) March 26, 2024

Vilardi, 24, missed the team's last 13 games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 games this season

The Jets used these lines during the team's morning skate, according to Clinton

Correction - Vilardi is still on the ice.



In other news, perhaps new contact lenses are in order for me? https://t.co/XIWoB8XQCn — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) March 26, 2024

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Ehlers - Monahan - Toffoli

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Namestnikov - Perfetti

Extras: Kupari, Gustafsson, Vilardi

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

Samberg - Miller

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Jack Quinn was a full participant during Sabres practice on Tuesday.

Quinn, 22, hasn't played since Jan. 27 while dealing with a significant lower-body injury. He previously missed the first 32 games of the season while recovering from an Achilles injury.

The 6-foot-1 forward has five goals and 12 points in 17 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Forward Aleksander Barkov and defenceman Gustav Forsling will return to the lineup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Barkov and Forsling are back, per Maurice.



Ekblad is “close” and wants to get back in, but Panthers are being extra cautious.



Maurice said he wants Ekblad to get at least 2 heavy practices in first. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 26, 2024

Barkov, 28, missed the team's last three games with an undisclosed injury.

The Panthers' captain has 18 goals and 66 points in 62 games this season.

Forsling, 27, missed the team's last two games with an illness.

The 6-foot defenceman has 10 goals and 35 points in 68 games this season.

Maurice also told reporters that defenceman Aaron Ekblad is close to returning but are being cautious around his injury.

Ekblad, 28, missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has four goals and 17 points in 47 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek and defenceman Jonas Brodin participated in Wild practice on Tuesday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin are practicing for #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 26, 2024

Eriksson Ek, 27, missed the team's last five games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 29 goals and 60 points in 66 games this season.

Brodin, 30, missed the team's last two games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has seven goals and 23 points in 51 games this season.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled forward Brian Halonen from the AHL's Utica Comets on Tuesday/

#NEWS: We have recalled F Brian Halonen from Utica (AHL). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 26, 2024

Halonen, 25, was signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2022 and made his NHL debut in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25.

The 6-foot winger has 16 goals and 24 points in 30 games in the AHL this season.

New York Islanders

Defenceman Scott Mayfield underwent surgery on Tuesday and will be out for the remainder of the season.

#Isles Injury Update: Scott Mayfield had successful season ending surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery and not have any issues with his summer training regiment. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 26, 2024

Mayfield, 31, hasn't played since Feb. 22 due to a lower-body injury and was originally given a four-to-six week timeline for his return.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman is on the first year of a seven-year, $24.5 million deal.

Mayfield has five assists in 41 games and averaged 18:45 of ice time this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled forward Sam Poulin from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday.

The Penguins have recalled forward Sam Poulin from the @WBSPenguins.



Forward Noel Acciari has been placed on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/axqOkzQiJW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 26, 2024

Poulin was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins in 2019 and appeared in three games in the NHL recording an assist last season.

The 6-foot-1 forward has 13 goals and 27 points in 36 games in the AHL this season.

The Penguins also placed forward Noel Acciari on Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.

Acciari, 32, left Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche after 4:56 of ice time with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 forward has four goals and seven points in 55 games this season.

Forward Jeff Carter and defenceman Ryan Graves participated in the team's morning skate on Tuesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Jeff Carter (upper-body, 3 games missed) and Ryan Graves (personal, 2 games missed) have rejoined the team for morning skate. Noel Acciari is absent after leaving Sunday's game with a lower-body injury. All other expected players are present. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 26, 2024

Carter, 39, missed the team's last three games with an upper-body injury and has nine goals and 12 points in 61 games this season.

Graves, 28, missed the team's last two games for personal reasons and has three goals and 14 points in 68 games this season.