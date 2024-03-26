Ice Chips: Rielly game-time decision vs. Devils, Edmundson sidelined
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Morgan Rielly is a game-time decision to play against the New Jersey Devils while defenceman Joel Edmundson will be out with an injury.
Rielly, 30, had 24:10 of ice time during the team's 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
He has seven goals and 51 points in 65 games this season.
Edmundson, 30, is out with a minor injury and Keefe said that he doesn't expect him to play this week.
The 6-foot-5 defenceman had 14:50 of ice time against the Hurricanes on Sunday.
Toronto plays the Devils on Tuesday, Washington Capitals on Thursday, and Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Edmundson appeared in seven games and averaged 17:43 of ice time since being acquired by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline
Forward Mitch Marner skated prior to Maple Leafs practice on Tuesday as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Marner, 26, missed the team's last seven games with the injury and head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that he's considered as day-to-day.
The 6-foot winger has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov was on the ice prior to the morning skate on Tuesday after suffering an undisclosed injury that took him out of Saturday's 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Samsonov, 27, left Saturday's game with 3:39 remaining in the third period after failing to stop Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scoring the Oilers' third goal.
The 6-foot-3 netminder did not participate in the team's morning skate and is not expected to dress when the team takes on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
Samsonov has a 19-6-7 record with a .889 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average this season.
Goaltender Matt Murray participated with the full team on the ice for the first time this season during the team's morning skate on Tuesday.
Murray, 29, underwent bilateral hip surgery in October and was given a 6-8 month timeline for a return.
The 6-foot-5 netminder had a 14-8-2 record last season with a .903 save percentage and 3.01 GAA.
Keefe told reporters on Tuesday that defenceman Mark Giordano is eligible to be activated off long-term injured reserve and the team will do so when he is fully healthy.
Giordano, 40, missed the last 10 games with a concussion. When he returns, the Maple Leafs will have nine defencemen on their roster.
The 6-foot defenceman has a goal and seven points in 38 games while averaging16:41 of ice time.
The Maple Leafs used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate:
Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi
McMann - Tavares - Nylander
Knies - Holmberg - Robertson
Dewar - Kampft - Gregor
Reaves
McCabe - Liljegren
Brodie - Lyubushkin
Benoit - Timmins
Giordano
Woll
Jones
Murray
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Gabriel Vilardi participated in the Jets' morning skate in a regular jersey, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.
Vilardi, 24, missed the team's last 13 games with an upper-body injury.
The 6-foot-3 forward has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 games this season
The Jets used these lines during the team's morning skate, according to Clinton
Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo
Ehlers - Monahan - Toffoli
Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Namestnikov - Perfetti
Extras: Kupari, Gustafsson, Vilardi
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Stanley - Schmidt
Samberg - Miller
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Jack Quinn was a full participant during Sabres practice on Tuesday.
Quinn, 22, hasn't played since Jan. 27 while dealing with a significant lower-body injury. He previously missed the first 32 games of the season while recovering from an Achilles injury.
The 6-foot-1 forward has five goals and 12 points in 17 games this season.
Florida Panthers
Forward Aleksander Barkov and defenceman Gustav Forsling will return to the lineup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
Barkov, 28, missed the team's last three games with an undisclosed injury.
The Panthers' captain has 18 goals and 66 points in 62 games this season.
Forsling, 27, missed the team's last two games with an illness.
The 6-foot defenceman has 10 goals and 35 points in 68 games this season.
Maurice also told reporters that defenceman Aaron Ekblad is close to returning but are being cautious around his injury.
Ekblad, 28, missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman has four goals and 17 points in 47 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
Forward Joel Eriksson Ek and defenceman Jonas Brodin participated in Wild practice on Tuesday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Eriksson Ek, 27, missed the team's last five games with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-3 forward has 29 goals and 60 points in 66 games this season.
Brodin, 30, missed the team's last two games with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has seven goals and 23 points in 51 games this season.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils recalled forward Brian Halonen from the AHL's Utica Comets on Tuesday/
Halonen, 25, was signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2022 and made his NHL debut in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25.
The 6-foot winger has 16 goals and 24 points in 30 games in the AHL this season.
New York Islanders
Defenceman Scott Mayfield underwent surgery on Tuesday and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Mayfield, 31, hasn't played since Feb. 22 due to a lower-body injury and was originally given a four-to-six week timeline for his return.
The 6-foot-5 defenceman is on the first year of a seven-year, $24.5 million deal.
Mayfield has five assists in 41 games and averaged 18:45 of ice time this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins recalled forward Sam Poulin from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday.
Poulin was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins in 2019 and appeared in three games in the NHL recording an assist last season.
The 6-foot-1 forward has 13 goals and 27 points in 36 games in the AHL this season.
The Penguins also placed forward Noel Acciari on Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.
Acciari, 32, left Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche after 4:56 of ice time with a lower-body injury.
The 5-foot-10 forward has four goals and seven points in 55 games this season.
Forward Jeff Carter and defenceman Ryan Graves participated in the team's morning skate on Tuesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Carter, 39, missed the team's last three games with an upper-body injury and has nine goals and 12 points in 61 games this season.
Graves, 28, missed the team's last two games for personal reasons and has three goals and 14 points in 68 games this season.