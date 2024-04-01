Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Morgan Rielly took part in the Maple Leafs' optional skate on Monday.

Missed all three games last week with an upper body injury @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/oeexDMing5 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 1, 2024

Rielly, 30, missed three games last week with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has seven goals and 51 points in 65 games this season.

The Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Marshall Rifai from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Monday.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled D Marshall Rifai from the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 1, 2024

Rifai, 26, appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs in February, averaging 11:39 of ice time.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has two goals and 17 points in 49 games with the Marlies this season/