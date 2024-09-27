Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Calgary Flames

Forward Nazem Kadri left Friday's practice early with an apparent knee injury, according to TSN's Sallim Valji.

Kadri appeared to have a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Blake Coleman and immediately left the ice for the locker room.

The 33-year-old centre recorded 29 goals and 75 points in 82 games last season.

Forwards Matt Coronato, Martin Pospisil, and defenceman Jake Bean will not skate on Friday with lower-body injuries while defenceman MacKenzie Weegar will also not participate while on a maintenance day.

Coronato, Pospisil, and Bean are all considered to be day-to-day with their injuries.

Forward William Nylander took part in Friday's practice after taking a scary hit during the team's 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The 28-year-old winger was back-checking when teammate Nick Robertson attempted to give him a boost into the zone, which knocked him off balance and went head first into Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak's leg.

Nylander left the game for precautionary reasons but head coach Craig Berbue said there was nothing to worry about.

"He'll be OK," Berube told the media after the game. "He's fine, nothing to worry about.

Nylander had 40 goals an 98 points in 82 games last season.

Auston Matthews also participated in the Maple Leafs' practice on Friday after sitting out a couple of days with an upper-body ailment.

The 2022 Hart Trophy winner had what was described by head coach Craig Berube as an "upper-body issue," but the coach added that the issue is not considered serious.

Forwards John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, and Alex Steeves will all miss Friday's practice and are considered to be day-to-day with lower-body injuries.

Tavares, 34, was in pain after colliding with Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta in the first period of their preseason game but didn't leave the game until the third period.

"It wasn't so bad afterwards, but throughout the second and especially in the third, it just got really, really stiff and I didn't have much," Tavares said after the game. "I told Craig I would just keep [shifts] short, but he determined to give me the rest of the night off."

"I didn't want to take a chance," said Berube. "It was my call."

Tavares had 29 goals and 65 points in 80 games last season.

Jarnkrok continues to be out with a lower-body injury and has not appeared in any of the Leafs preseason games.

The 6-foot forward did skate with captain Auston Matthews on Thursday prior to practice.

Steeves last appeared in the Maple Leafs 2-1 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday where he scored a goal on 12:26 of ice time.

Additionally defenceman Dakota Mermis had surgery on his jaw on Thursday and is listed as week-to-week.

Mermis, 30, signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Maple Leafs on July 2.

The 6-foot defenceman appeared in 47 games with the Minnesota Wild last season recording three goals and eight points.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Oliver Kapanen did not participate in practice on Friday for a therapy day.

Kapanen, 21, appeared in two preseason games, recording two assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have released defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov from his professional tryout agreement on Friday.

Knyzhov, 26, appeared in 10 games with the San Jose Sharks last season, recording an assist.

The Red Wings used these lines during Friday's morning skate prior to their preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Rasmussen - Copp - Fischer

Berggren - Compher - Tarasenko

Snively - Danielson - Chiasson

Ratcliffe - Lombardi - Hanas

Chiarot - Seider

Wallinder - Viro

Lagesson - Tuomisto

Lyon

Talbot

St. Louis Blues

The Blues used these lines during Friday's practice, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Neighbours - Thomas - Kyrou

Schenn - Buchnevich - Bolduc

Holloway - Faksa - Joseph

Texier - Walker - Toropchenko

Leddy - Parayko

Broberg - Faulk

Suter, Joseph, Perunovich, Kessel, Tucker rotating

Binnington

Hofer

The Rangers assigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday.

Boyko, 21, appeared in 26 games with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones last season, going 13-9-1 with a .888 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average.