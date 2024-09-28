Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri is not participating in the team's morning skate, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Kadri, 33, collided knee-on-knee with teammate Blake Coleman in practice Friday, and went back to the locker room shortly after.

The London, Ont., native will not dress for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Vancouver Canucks with the injury.

Kadri appeared in all 82 regular season contests for the Flames last season, registering 29 goals and 46 assists.

Forward John Tavares was not participating in Maple Leafs practice Saturday morning because of a lower-body injury, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

After taking a hit to his knee from Montreal's Michael Pezzetta in the first period of Thursday's preseason game, Tavares only played two shifts in the third period. The veteran centre explained afterwards that his leg was stiffening up, which led head coach Craig Berube to shut him down.

Tavares stayed off the ice on Friday. Berube said the 34-year-old centre was feeling "sore" and is considered day-to-day.

Masters also reports that Dennis Hildeby will start in net for the Maple Leafs on Saturday in a rematch against the Canadiens.

Joseph Woll, the team's presumed No. 1 goaltender heading into the season, has not played since Toronto's first pre-season game on September 22, a 6-5 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle was on the ice at Canadiens practice Saturday morning, reports TSN's Kenzie Lalonde. He skated with the group but did not take line rushes.

Guhle underwent appendix surgery on Sept. 18 and resumed skating on his own Thursday. The team said he would be evaluated on a daily basis.

The 22-year-old had six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 70 games last season, his second with the Habs.

Here were the team's lines ahead of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs according to Lalonde:

Caufield-Suzuki- Slafkovsky

Newhook-Dach- Laine

Roy-Beck- Anderson

Farrell-Condotta- Davidson

Matheson- Reinbacher

Hutson- Savard

Xhekaj- Mailloux

Montembeault / Primeau

Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov was held out of the third period of Friday's preseason matchup against the New Jersey Devils for precautionary reasons relating to a lower-body injury.

He was a plus-one with one hit, one shot on goal and one blocked shot before departing Friday's eventual 5-1 win.

This is his first season with the Isles since joining the team from the KHL earlier this year.