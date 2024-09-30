Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Forward Nazem Kadri took part in the Flames morning skate as part of the game day group head of their preseason matchup with the Seattle Kraken, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Kadri, 33, had not participated in on-ice activities since he had a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Blake Coleman during Friday's practice.

The 6-foot centre appeared in all 82 games with the Flames last season, recording 29 goals and 75 points.

Forward John Tavares skated on Monday but did not participate in practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Tavares joined fellow injure Maple Leaf forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Connor Dewar, and defenceman Jani Hakanpaa on a separate sheet of ice in a red non-contact jersey.

The 34-year-old centre collided with Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta during the Leafs' 2-1 preseason victory on Thursday in the first period, but didn't leave the game until the third frame.

Head coach Craig Berube told reporters on Monday that Tavares and Jarnkrok are expect to skate with the main group at their next practice on Wednesday.

The Mississauga, Ont., native had 29 goals and 65 points in 80 games last season.

Forward Bobby McMann rejoined the Leafs at practice on Monday after missing Saturday's session on a maintenance day, according to Masters.

The 28-year-old forward had 15 goals and 24 points in 56 games last season.

The Maple Leafs have loaned defenceman Ben Danford to the OHL's Oshawa Generals on Monday.

Danford was drafted 31st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2024 draft last June.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Josh Anderson did not participate in practice on Monday while on a therapy day.

Anderson skated 14:47 during the Canadiens' 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in preseason action on Saturday with five minutes of penalties.

The 6-foot-3 winger recorded nine goals and 20 points in 78 games last season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Erik Karlsson remains away from the team as he rehabs from an upper-body injury.

"He's going through the process," head coach Mike Sullivan said on Monday. "Some of it is going to entail on the ice, some off the ice. We'll let you know when his status changes."

The 2023 Norris Trophy winner appeared in all 82 games last season, recording 11 goals and 56 points.

Forward Blake Lizotte was being evaluated by doctors on Monday after he left Sunday's preseason win over the Ottawa Senators when he took a puck to the face.

Lizotte, 26, signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract to join the Penguins at the beginning of the unrestricted free agency period.

The 5-foot-9 centre recording seven goals and 15 points in 62 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season.

Defenceman Brett Pesce did not travel with the team to Prague where they will take on the Buffalo Sabres to open the regular season on Oct. 4, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

Pesce, 29, is still recovering from surgery to a fractured fibula that he sustained during last year's playoffs while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Devils signed Pesce to a six-year, $33 million deal at the beginning of the unrestricted free agency period.

Pesce had three goals and 13 points in 70 games last season with the Hurricanes.

The Devils used these lines during Monday's practice:

Meier - Hughes - Bratt

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Haula - Noesen

Cotter - Lazar - Bastian

Foote - Bowers - MacDermid

Dillon - Hamilton

Siegenthaler - Kovacevic

Casey - Nemec

White - DeSimone

Markstrom

Allen

Daws

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have signed forward Nikita Alexandrov to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

Alexandrov, 24, appeared in 23 games with the Blues last season, recording two assists.

Drafted 62nd overall by the Blues in 2019, Alexandrov has three goals and nine points in 51 career games.