Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Jack Hughes is back in the lineup tonight against the Calgary Flames after an 11-game absence.

“I’m excited to be back out there,” - Jack Hughes



So there ya go. Jack is back.#NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 8, 2024

Hughes has not played since Jan. 5 due to an upper-body injury.

He has 15 goals and 45 points in 32 games this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Andrei Svechnikov is a game-time decision for tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

No morning skate for the #Canes before they host Colorado.



A reminder that tonight's game will start at 7 p.m. and air on @CanesOnBally.



We do not know if Andrei Svechnikov (upper-body injury) will play or not, nor a starting goalie.



We do know @NHLStormy will be there though. pic.twitter.com/n85pStjGe7 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 8, 2024

The 23-year-old has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury. He also missed the first eight games of the season still recovering from off-season knee surgery.

In 29 games this season, he has 11 goals and 30 points.

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Samuel Ersson will get the start tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 24-year-old is 13-9-3 this season with a .900 save percentage and 2.53 GAA.

Ersson is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract before his two-year, $2.9 million extension kicks in next season.

The Flyers are third in the Metropolitan Division with 58 points.

New York Islanders

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is in the starter's net at today's morning skate as the Islanders prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight, per Newsday's Andrew Gross.

Sorokin, 28, is 15-12-9 with a .910 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average.

He is in the final season of a three-year, $12 million contract before his eight-year, $66 million extension kicks in for the 2024-25 campaign.

Forward Hudson Fasching also remains out of the lineup with a lower-body injury.

Islanders lines per Gross:

Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Holmstrom-Pageau-Wahlstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Romanov-Dobson

Pelech-Pulock

Reilly-Mayfield

(Bolduc-Aho)

Sorokin (starter's net)

Varlamov

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start tonight against the Washington Capitals.

No other lineup changes for the Panthers.

Bobrovsky, 35, is 23-10-2 this season with a .910 save percentage and 2.51 GAA.