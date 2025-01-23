Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected to miss some time after he left Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins early, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Markstrom left in the second period of the Devils' 5-1 win over the Bruins when Bruins forward Justin Brazeau crashed into Markstrom's net.

The 34-year-old netminder was able to get off the ice and into the dressing room under his own power, but was unable to put weight on his left leg.

Markstrom was acquired by the Devils from the Calgary Flames in the off-season in exchange for defenceman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round draft pick.

He has a 21-9-5 record this season with a 2.20 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

The 6-foot-6 netminder is on the fifth season of a six-year, $36 million contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 31st overall by the Florida Panthers in 2008, Markstrom has a career 236-205-62 record with a 2.69 GAA and .909 save percentage split between the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Flames, and Devils.