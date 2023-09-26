Ice Chips: Rangers' Panarin day-to-day with lower-body injury
New York Rangers
New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin did not practice Tuesday and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The 31-year-old scored 29 goals and added 63 assists in 82 games last season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Simon Benoit took part in his first practice at Leafs training camp and wore a red non-contact sweater on the ice Tuesday. He was previously held out due to back spasms. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the club in the offseason.
Abruzzese-Minten-Tverberg/Slavin
Steeves-Gambrell-McMann
Hirvonen-Holmberg-Shaw
Clifford-Suthers-Ellis/Blandisi
Kokkonen-Villeneuve
Lajoie-Niemela
Petroniro-Rifai
Dillingham-Miller
Benoit (D rotating)
Jones
Hildeby
Petruzzelli
Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson will not skate today due to an upper-body injury, the team announced. The 30-year-old sustained the injury during Sunday's non-game group scrimmage and will meet with the medical team to determine the severity of the injury.
He was acquired by the Capitals from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for third and seventh round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft.
The Brandon, Manitoba native scored two goals and added 11 assists in 61 games with the Canadiens last season. In 477 career NHL games with the Habs, Carolina Hurricanes, and St. Louis Blues, Edmundson has recorded 28 goals and 76 assists.
Defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk will practice Tuesday after being hit in the right hand/wrist during Sunday's preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Capitals practiced with the following lines:
Ovechkin-Backstrom-Mantha
Malenstyn-Dowd-Abe-Kubel
Miroshnichenko-Protas-Phillips
Suzdalev-Sgarbossa-Dube
Hofer, Rybinski rotating in
Sandin-Carlson
Alexeyev-TvR
Ness-McIlrath
Leivermann-Day
Kuemper
Stevenson
Bjorkland
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Jake Guentzel joined Penguins practice on Tuesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. He was previously seen skating on his own as he continues to work his way back from ankle surgery he underwent in August.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets projected lineup for tonight's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues:
Texier-C. Sillinger-Bemstrom
Foudy-Kuraly-Meyer
Fix-Wolansky-McKown-Robinson
Pearson-Dunne-Malatesta
Mateychuk-Peeke
Ceulemans-Blankenburg
Knazko-Meloche
Greaves/Dell
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres used the following lines at practice:
Skinner - Thompson - Benson
Kulich - Mittelstadt- Nadeau
Biro - Kozak - Rosen
Murray - Jobst - Cederqvist
Dahlin - Samuelsson
Lindgren - Clague
Stillman - Cecconi