New York Rangers

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin did not practice Tuesday and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The 31-year-old scored 29 goals and added 63 assists in 82 games last season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Simon Benoit took part in his first practice at Leafs training camp and wore a red non-contact sweater on the ice Tuesday. He was previously held out due to back spasms. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the club in the offseason.

Abruzzese-Minten-Tverberg/Slavin

Steeves-Gambrell-McMann

Hirvonen-Holmberg-Shaw

Clifford-Suthers-Ellis/Blandisi



Kokkonen-Villeneuve

Lajoie-Niemela

Petroniro-Rifai

Dillingham-Miller

Benoit (D rotating)



Jones

Hildeby

Petruzzelli

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson will not skate today due to an upper-body injury, the team announced. The 30-year-old sustained the injury during Sunday's non-game group scrimmage and will meet with the medical team to determine the severity of the injury.

He was acquired by the Capitals from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for third and seventh round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Brandon, Manitoba native scored two goals and added 11 assists in 61 games with the Canadiens last season. In 477 career NHL games with the Habs, Carolina Hurricanes, and St. Louis Blues, Edmundson has recorded 28 goals and 76 assists.

Defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk will practice Tuesday after being hit in the right hand/wrist during Sunday's preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Capitals practiced with the following lines:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Mantha

Malenstyn-Dowd-Abe-Kubel

Miroshnichenko-Protas-Phillips

Suzdalev-Sgarbossa-Dube

Hofer, Rybinski rotating in



Sandin-Carlson

Alexeyev-TvR

Ness-McIlrath

Leivermann-Day



Kuemper

Stevenson

Bjorkland

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Jake Guentzel joined Penguins practice on Tuesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. He was previously seen skating on his own as he continues to work his way back from ankle surgery he underwent in August.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets projected lineup for tonight's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues:

Texier-C. Sillinger-Bemstrom

Foudy-Kuraly-Meyer

Fix-Wolansky-McKown-Robinson

Pearson-Dunne-Malatesta



Mateychuk-Peeke

Ceulemans-Blankenburg

Knazko-Meloche

Greaves/Dell

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres used the following lines at practice:

Skinner - Thompson - Benson

Kulich - Mittelstadt- Nadeau

Biro - Kozak - Rosen

Murray - Jobst - Cederqvist



Dahlin - Samuelsson

Lindgren - Clague

Stillman - Cecconi