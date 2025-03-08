Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Newest trade acquisition forward Fabian Zetterlund will not be in the lineup today against the New York Rangers but centre Dylan Cozens and defenceman Dennis Gilbert will make their Sens debuts.

The Senators acquired Cozens, Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Josh Norris and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker on Friday at the trade deadline.

The team later acquired Zetterlund, forward Tristen Robins, and a fourth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks for Zack Ostapchuk, Noah Gregor and a 2025 second-round pick.

Defenceman Tyler Kleven will return to the lineup after dealing with an injury. Fellow defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo was not on the ice today.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark will get the start.

Projected lines vs. Rangers

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Gaudette-Highmore

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Hamonic

Gilbert

Ullmark starts

Forsberg

Igor Shesterkin will get the start today in goal against the Ottawa Senators.

He is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals where he stopped 23 of 26 shots on the night.

The 29-year-old is 21-21-3 in 45 appearances for the Rangers this season, with a .905 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average.

The Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference wild-card race and have the same number of points as the Senators (67) but Ottawa has one game in hand.

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Samuel Ersson gets the start this afternoon against the Seattle Kraken at home.

Ersson, 25, is 18-11-4 in 36 appearances this season with an .889 save percentage and 2.94 GAA.

Forwards Rodrigo Abols and Olle Lycksell draw into the lineup along with defenceman Emil Andrae.

Defenceman Cam York will sit with Andrae drawing in.