New York Rangers

The Rangers have signed defenceman Adam Clendening to a professional tryout, the team announced on Friday. The Niagara Falls, New York, native played 68 games in the AHL last season, split between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Rockford IceHogs, recording four goals and 29 assists. He played 31 games with the Rangers in the 2016-17 season.

The 20-year-old has registered four goals and 20 assists in 90 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Chicago Blackhawks.

TRANSACTION: The Rangers have signed defenseman Adam Clendening to a PTO. The Niagara Falls, NY native split the 2022-23 season with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack and Rockford IceHogs, compiling 33 pts (4G-29A) in 68 games. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) September 22, 2023

Blake Wheeler opened New York Rangers camp skating as the second-line right winger, alongside Artemi Panarin and Filip Chytil, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.

The former Winnipeg Jet's captain signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Rangers this offseason after the final year of his five-year, $41.25 million contract was bought out by the Jets.

Remember, Laviolette said that lines will change.



But here’s how they line up this morning:



Kreider-Mika-Lafreniere

Panarin-Chytil-Wheeler

Goodrow-Trocheck-Kakko

Vesey-Bonino-Pitlick

Miller-Fox

Lindgren-Trouba

Gustafsson-Schneider

Jones-Harper — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) September 22, 2023

Wheeler, 37, registered 16 goals and 39 assists in 72 games last season. In 1,118 games with the Jets, Boston Bruins and Atlanta Thrashers, Wheeler has totalled 312 goals and 922 points.

The Plymouth, Minn., native was originally selected fifth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2004 NHL Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs 'Group 2' practiced with the following line groups on Friday: THe group used the same combinations on Thursday, the only change is Ilya Samsonov as the starter in place of Joseph Woll, according to Sports Illustrated's David Alter.

Domi-Nylander-Jarnkrok

Abruzzese-Holmberg-Robertson

Gregor-Kampf-Reaves

Tverberg-Cowan-Shaw/Slavin



Rielly-Brodie

Kokkinen-Niemela

Lagesson-Timmins

Chadwick-Dillingham

Samsonov

Jones

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens practiced with the following lines at Friday's scrimmage:

Group A:

Heineman - Suzuki - Caufield

Simoneau - Maillet - Ylönen

Davidson - Condotta - Voyer

Smilanic



Allen

Miller

Justin Barron, Brady Keeper, Christopher Ortiz, William Trudeau and Arber Xhekaj were on defence for Team A.

Group C:

Harvey-Pinard - Beck - Gallagher

Farrell - Kidney - Pearson

Guindon - Mysak - Parker-Jones

Xhekaj

Mann

Spunar

Kaiden Guhle Johnathan Kovacevic, Mattias Norlinder, David Reinbacher and Miguel Tourigny were the Team C defencemen.

Washington Capitals

Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson opened Washington Capitals camp on the second pairing alongside Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Milano-Kuznetsov-Wilson

McMichael-Strome-Oshie

Snively-Lapierre-Aube -ubel

Frank-Sutter-Cristall/Trineyev

Fehervary-Jensen

Edmundson-van Riemsdyk

Johansen-Iorio

McDonald-Leivermann

Lindgren

Shepard

New Jersey Devils

'Group A' lines for New Jersey at practice, according to Devils lead reporter Amanda Stein.

Bratt - Hughes - Toffoli

Nosek - McLeod - Lazar

Willman - Engaras - Thompson

Gamberdella



Bahl - Miller

Smith - Footw

Vukajevic



Brennan

Poulter

Brodeur