Nikolaj Ehlers and Luke Schenn were both absent from Winnipeg Jets practice on Wednesday, TSN's John Lu reports.

Ehlers, 29, last played on April 3 in a 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, leaving the contest after taking a shot off of his foot.

The Danish forward returned to practice Monday, but missed his team's game against the St. Louis Blues after being listed as a game-time decision.

Ehlers has registered 24 goals and 39 assists over 67 games in 2024-25, his 10th year with the team.

Schenn, 35, played in the team's 3-1 victory over the Blues, but like Ehlers, was not on the ice as the team gears up for a divisional battle against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Lu also reports that defenceman Neal Pionk skated in a regular jersey Wednesday, while Rasmus Kupari took to the ice in a non-contact jersey.

Pionk, 29, hasn't played since March 11 due to a lower-body injury. Earlier in the week, head coach Scott Arniel revealed earlier in the week that the blue liner is "getting close" to a potential return.

He has totaled nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points in 66 games this season.

Kupari has been out since March 25 after suffering a setback in his post-concussion symptoms last month.

The Jets rolled out these lines at practice on Wednesday:

Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios met with the media on Wednesday morning and provided an injury update on team captain Brady Tkachuk.

Staios said that he believes Tkachuk would be in the lineup if the playoffs started tomorrow - team president Cyril Leeder revealed earlier in the day that the team's playoff run will likely begin on Sunday, April 20 or Monday, April 21.

“I think so, yes,” Staios said. “I can’t give you a definitive [answer].”

Tkachuk, 25, has missed each of Ottawa’s last five games while dealing with an upper-body injury, having last appeared on March 30 in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“His status is he continues to progress,” Staios told TSN’s Claire Hanna. “Now that we’ve clinched a playoff spot, every team goes through these discussions. What is the best situation? Do you rest players? How do you manage that? We haven’t figured that part out yet.

"To me, you always want to keep the team moving along and competing at a high level to roll into the playoffs at the right time.”

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 29 goals this season, while also adding 26 assists for 55 points through 71 games played.

The Scottsdale, Ariz. native also missed two games in February following the 4 Nations Face-Off while dealing with an lower-body injury sustained in the tournament's championship game.

Tkachuk could be joined in a potential return to the lineup by teammate Nick Cousins.

“He’s very close,” Staios said on Cousins’ return. “I don’t know if there’s been a player that has attacked his rehab the way this guy has, he deserves a lot of credit. He’s pushed through very quickly and expedited his possible return to play.”

The Belleville, Ont. native was initially given a timeline of six-to-eight weeks following a knee-on-knee collision with Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Jacob Quillan on Jan. 25.

Cousins has scored five goals and 13 points in 47 games this season, his first with the Senators.

Ottawa clinched their spot in the playoffs after the Detroit Red Wings fell 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, their first berth to the postseason since 2017.

The Senators are just four points back of the Florida Panthers with four games remaining on their regular season schedule.