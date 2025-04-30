Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated in a non-contact jersey with the team in practice on Wednesday.

Jets coach Scott Arniel told reporters following Tuesday's practice that Ehlers, who is recovering from a foot injury suffered after colliding with an official on April 12, is still "a ways away" from returning.

Arniel also revealed that Ehlers was skating while the team was in St. Louis for Games 3 and 4.

The 29-year-old winger had 24 goals and 63 points in 69 games for the Jets during the regular season.

The Jets and Blues sit tied at two games apiece as the Jets aim to advance to the second round for the first time in four years.

The Jets skated the following lines in practice on Tuesday:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Iafallo - Namestnikov - Perfetti

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Tanev - Barron - Anderson-Dolan



Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Stanley - Schenn



Hellebuyck

Comrie

Alex Ovechkin is practicing with the Washington Capitals after taking a maintenance day on Tuesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Ovechkin made headlines in Game 4 when he laid a massive hit on Montreal's Jake Evans and appeared to make contact to the head of the Canadiens forward.

“I seriously don’t understand why it happened,” said Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes. “I feel like the game was pretty much over when Ovi (Ovechkin) took a hit on Jake. I think it was at least (worth) a suspension for a game, but I guess not.

I feel like it should have been a whistle. It was kind of a scary hit, but I guess the rules don’t apply for everyone in this league. I have no idea,” Dobes said.

Ovechkin shares the series lead in goals (3) and has four points through four games. Earlier in the regular season, Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead in NHL goals.

Aliaksei Protas also skated in a regular jersey on Wednesday morning. The forward, who set career highs in goals (30) and points (66), has been out since April 4 with a foot injury.

Protas left the ice at practice with the rest of his teammates, with just F Taylor Raddysh staying behind for extra work. Head coach Spencer Carbery described Protas as a "full go" in practice the past few days.

The team listed him as a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 5, where Washington has a chance to eliminate the Canadiens, as they enter with a 3-1 series lead.