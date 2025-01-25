Ice Chips: Maple Leafs place F Dewar on IR

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Connor Dewar has been placed on the Injured Reserve, retroactive to Jan. 20, and forward Nikita Grebenkin has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old Dewar has three assists in 29 games with the Leafs this season, his second in Toronto.

Grebenkin, 21, hasn't recorded a point in seven contests at the NHL-level in 2024-25, adding eight goals and eight assists in 29 AHL games.

Forward Josh Norris and defenceman Travis Hamonic both attended the Senators' morning skate on Saturday wearing non-contact jerseys.

Norris left Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers due to precautionary reasons after falling and hitting his chin on the ice while Hamonic hasn't played since Jan. 3 with an injury.

Defenceman Jake Sanderson, who missed Thursday's loss to the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury, took regular line rushes with partner Artem Zub during the skate.

Goalie Linus Ullmark also participated in the morning skate. The 31-year-old Swede hasn't played since Dec. 22 with a back injury.

The Senators, who have been shutout in back-to-back games, host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Senators' Practice Lines - Claire Hanna, TSN

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Perron

Giroux-Greig-Batherson

Cousins-Pinto-Amadio

Highmore-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

D

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

G

Forsberg

Ullmark and Merilainen sharing the net

Montreal Canadiens

Rookie goalie Jakub Dobes was in the starter's net during the morning skate and will likely be in net for Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils in Montreal.

Jake Allen will get the start for New Jersey.

The 23-year-old Dobes has won all five of his starts this season, posting a 1.55 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.