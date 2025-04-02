Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Oliver Kapanen is scheduled to re-join the Canadiens on Wednesday, the team announced.

The 21-year-old played 12 games with the club to start the season after making the team out of training camp, recording two assists in 12 games. He returned to his Swedish Hockey League Club, Timra IK, to finish the rest of their season, where he recorded 15 goals and 35 points in 36 games to finish fourth on the team in scoring.

Kapanen was originally selected 64th overall by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft. He represented Finland twice at the World Junior Championships in 2022 and 2023, recording five points in 12 games.

Anthony Stolarz was in the starter's net at Wednesday's optional skate and will face his former team tonight.

Head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed that forward Gabe Perreault will make his NHL debut tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

The 19-year-old had 16 goals and 48 points in 37 games with Boston College this season.

He was drafted 23rd overall by the team in 2023.

The Sabres have loaned winger Isak Rosen to the AHL's Rochester Americans.

He has one assist in six NHL games this season.

Defencemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce did not particpate in Wednesday's practice.

Hughes played nearly 30 minutes in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild.

The Devils recalled defenceman Seamus Casey from the AHL's Utica Comets.

The 21-year-ld has four goals and five points in 10 NHL games this season, adding three goals and 18 points in 30 AHL games.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have recalled goaltender Kevin Mandolese from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The 24-year-old has a 10-6-0 record with a 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage in 17 AHL games this season.