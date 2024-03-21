Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is expected to get the start Thursday night when the club hosts the St. Louis Blues at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Forsberg gave up seven goal in his most recent start on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 31-year-old has started 24 games this season, posting a 12-11-0 record with a 3.39 goals-against average and .887 save percentage.

Forward Rourke Chartier practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday. The 27-year-old has not played since Mar. 9 due to an upper-body injury. He has two goals and one assist in 37 games this season.

Forwards Jack Drury and Teuvo Teravainen were both on the ice for Thursday's practice, according to Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff.

Drury (lower-body) has been out since Mar. 9, while Teravainen (upper-body) has missed the past three games.

Teravainen skated on the fourth line with Brendan Lemieux and Jesperi Kotkaniemi while Drury skated as an extra.

Frederik Andersen is in the starter's crease at #Canes morning skate ahead of their meeting against the Flyers tonight.



Jack Drury, who has been out since March 9 due to a lower-body injury, and Teuvo Teravainen, who has missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury,… pic.twitter.com/IWk211LvNk — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 21, 2024

Frederik Andersen is the projected starter for tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hurricanes practice lines:

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Noesen

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled defenceman Jack St. Ivany from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins while forward Jonathan Gruden was re-assigned to the AHL.