Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will not play in tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres due to an upper-body injury, TSN Claire Hanna reports.

Tkachuk was repotedly injured after taking a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Ryan Graves in Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss.

Tkachuk has 29 goals and 55 points in 71 games this season.

Defenceman Nick Jensen was not at this morning's skate.

The Senators have recalled winger Angus Crookshank from the Belleville of the AHL, reports Post Media's Bruce Garrioch.

The 25-year-old has 22 goals and 40 points in 60 AHL games this season. In 14 NHL games between 2023-25, the North Vancover, B.C., native has two goals and one assist.

He was originally selected 126th overall by the Senators in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Sens practiced with the following lines:

Giroux-Stützle-Zetterlund

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Crookshank-Gaudette-Highmore

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

Gilbert

Montreal Canadiens The Canadiens will not make any lineup changes for tonight's rematch against the Florida Panthers. Sam Montembault will once again get the start as the Habs look to stay in the second wild card spot.

The lines the Canadiens skated with in Sunday's 4-2 win:

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Heineman-Newhook-Laine

Gallagher-Dvorak-Anderson

Pezzetta-Evans-Armia



Matheson-Carrier

Guhle-Hutson

Struble-Savard



Montembeault

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Max Pacioretty and defenceman Jani Hakanpää skated today at Leafs practice.

The team skted at Tuesday's quick 15-minute practice with the following lines:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

McMann - Tavares - Nylander

Laughton - Domi - Jarnkrok

Holmberg - Kampf - Lorentz

Robertson, Pacioretty

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Myers, Hakanpää

Stolarz

Woll

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres centre Josh Norris did not make the trip to Ottawa and will not face his former team tonight as he continues to rehab a mid-body injury.

The 25-year-old Norris has been out since March 13 and has one goal and one assist in three games with the Sabres. He had 20 goals and 33 points in 53 games before the trade.

Washington Capitals

Rookie Ryan Leonard will make his NHL debut tonight against the Boston Bruins. He will play on a line with Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas.

Taylor Raddysh will be made a healthy scratch to make room in the lineup.

Dylan McIlrath will enter the Caps lineup in place of Matt Roy, who did not make the trip for family reasons.

Leonard, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, led the NCAA in goals (30) and game-winning goals (nine) with Boston College this season.

The 20-year-old tallied 49 points in 37 games with the Terriers in 2024-25, after scoring 31 goals and tallying 60 points in 41 games last season. He also helped lead the United States to back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Leonard was ranked second on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's 2025 ranking of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects.