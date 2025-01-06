Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker left practice Monday after falling hard into the boards, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Hanna reports that Bernard-Docker was unable to put any weight on his left leg, with the 24-year-old having to be helped off the ice by his teammates.

Ottawa has been hit with a multitude of injuries at this point of the season, with Linus Ullmark, David Perron, Travis Hamonic, and Michael Amadio all currently on injured reserve.

Head coach Travis Green did not have an update on his defenceman's status after practice, but expressed concern for the apparent injury.

''You always worry about your players,'' he told Hanna. ''You worry about your players. Especially with something like that, seeing a guy getting helped off the ice.''

Bernard-Docker, a first-round selection of the Senators back in 2018, has recorded one goal and three assists in 25 games played this year.

The Senators also recalled forward Jan Jenik and defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo from the AHL, the team announced.

Jenik, 24, has recorded four goals and three assists in 13 games with the Belleville Senators this season.

After spending his first four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, Jenik was traded to Ottawa over the summer in exchange for Egor Sokolov. In 22 career NHL games, Jenik has scored four goals and six points.

Matinpalo, 26, has made one NHL appearance for the Senators this season in a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 29. The Finnish blue liner went pointless in 10:24 minutes of ice time in the contest.

In 24 games with Belleville this year, Matinpalo has two goals and six assists with 10 penalty minutes.

The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Dakota Joshua on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3, the team announced on Monday.

Joshua was forced out of Vancouver's game against the Nashville Predators on Friday with an apparent leg injury. TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that Joshua attempted to return to the game in the third period, but was unable to do so.

Head coach Rick Tocchet told the media on Friday is listed as week-to-week.

In a corresponding move, the Canucks recalled forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki from the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

The 20-year-old native of Tullinge, Sweden made his NHL debut for the Canucks earlier this season, scoring one goals in five games. Vancouver selected Lekkerimaki with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Joshua, who averaged 12:21 minutes of ice time per game this season, scored two goals and totaled four points in 24 games.

The 28-year-old joins a growing list of injured players for the Canucks, as Elias Pettersson and defenceman Quinn Hughes have missed time in the last week, as well as goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Vancouver returns to action on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens sitting fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 18-12-8.

According to Tocchet, Hughes is a game-time decision while Pettersson is not expected to play.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi was fined $5,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway, NHL Player Safety announced on Monday.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred near the beginning of the third period when Hathaway was carrying the puck up the boards and Domi went in for a hit, leading with his elbow.

Domi was assessed a two-minute elbowing minor penalty on the play and the Maple Leafs went onto win the game 3-2 in overtime.

The 5-foot-10 centre has three goals and 14 points in 33 games this season.

Hathaway was involved in a previous incident earlier in the game when he got into a fight with Maple Leafs defenceman Jake MacCabe after Hathaway interfered with goaltender Dennis Hildeby.

McCabe appeared to hit his head on the ice after Hathaway landed on top of him, leading him to exit the game.

The Florida Panthers have recalled defenceman Tomas Bjornfot from their AHL affiliate, Charlotte Checkers.

Bjornfot has spent the entirety of the 2024-25 season in the AHL. The Swedish blue liner has recorded two goals and nine assists in 27 games for the Checkers this year.

The 23-year-old made four NHL appearances last season, split between the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Panthers.

He was claimed off of waivers by Florida last March, marking his third team played for during the 2023-24 campaign.

The former first-round pick of the Kings back in 2019 has posted one goal and 14 assists across 120 NHL games since debuting during the 2019-20 season.