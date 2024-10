Ottawa Senators

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot did not participate at the team's practice Friday, as reported by TSN's Claire Hanna.

Forward Shane Pinto was also not seen on the ice, as well.

Chabot, 27, left practice early on Wednesday after a hard collision with teammate Jacob Bernard-Docker, and appeared to favour his left arm on his way off the ice.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native did play in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, but Chabot's absence from practice could put him in jeopardy of missing a matinee matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

After practice, head coach Travis Green told reporters that Chabot and Pinto were not practicing due to maintenance days for both players, per Hanna.

Artem Zub and Ridly Greig joined Chabot in missing practice, but goaltender Linus Ullmark was in attendance Friday after missing the team's last two contests with what Green called a "strain".

Zub suffered a concussion against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, but could make his return to the lineup at some point next week, while Greig is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Hanna also reported that Ullmark will undergo a medical evaluation conducted by the team to determine the timeline for a potential return to the Sens' lineup.

Ullmark has appeared in two games since being traded from the Boston Bruins this offseason, and has recorded a 1-1-0 record with a .914 save-percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average. The 31-year-old netminder signed a four-year, $33 million extension with the Senators just days before making his debut with the team earlier this month.

If he is unable to go Saturday, backup Anton Forsberg would be in line to make his third straight start.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens F Juraj Slafkovsky left practice early Friday after sustaining an apparent shoulder injury, according to reports.

Slafkovsky, 20, appeared to be favouring his left shoulder after attempting a shot on net, and left for the locker room shortly after. He did not return to the on-ice session.

After practice, head coach Martin St. Louis said that Slafkovsky will travel to New York for the team's game against the Islanders, but is unsure if the Slovakian forward will be able to play in the contest.

The former first overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft recorded his first 50 point season last year, and had posted a goal and three assists in five contests to start the new season.

The Canadiens have also recalled D Logan Mailloux from the AHL's Laval Rocket, the team announced Friday.

Mailloux has registered two goals and four points in two AHL contests this season, and is coming off of a 2023-24 season that saw him post 14 goals and 33 assists in 72 games with the Rocket.

The Belle River, Ont., native made his NHL debut last season against the Detroit Red Wings on April 16, and recorded an assist in the 5-4 shootout loss.

The 23-year-old blue liner was selected by Montreal with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, after he recorded 53 points in 59 games with the OHL's London Knights in 2022-23.

The move comes in the wake of Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson leaving Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Kings early with an upper-body injury. He will not participate in practice with the team Friday, with the team citing his absence as a "therapy day".

Kaiden Guhle will also miss practice while tending to an upper-body injury, and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis going forward.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs G Joseph Woll returned to practice with the team for the first time since the start of the regular-season, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Woll, 26, was placed on injured reserve on October 8 with a lower-body injury prior to the team's season opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Dardenne Prairie, MO., native posted a 12-11-1 record last season, with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save-percentage in 25 regular-season contests.

Woll was selected 62nd overall by Toronto in 2016, and is fresh off of a three-year, $2.3 million contract extension signed this past offseason.

Masters also notes the Maple Leafs' lines that skated together at practice Friday, with defenceman Timothy Liljegren listed outside the top six in favour of Connor Timmins.

Liljegren made his season debut in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, and did not record a point in 13:55 of ice time. Last season, the Swedish blue liner posted three goals and 20 assists in 55 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in net for the Winnipeg Jets tonight against the San Jose Sharks, according to the team's colour analyst Mitchell Clinton.

Hellebuyck, 31, has played in all three games for the Jets this season, surrendering just two goals on 83 shots, good for a .976 save-percentage.

The undefeated Jets will roll out the following lines for Friday's game:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Kupari-Iafallo

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Fluery-Miller

Hellebuyck

Comrie

David Gustaffson, Logan Stanley, and Dylan Coghlan are expected to be scratched from the lineup.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltender Joel Blomqvist will get the start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Carolina Hurricanes Friday, head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed.

Blomqvist, 22, has played in three of the Penguins' first five games to start the season, and has posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .913 save-percentage while sharing the crease with Tristan Jarry.

The Finnish goalie last appeared in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres in relief of Jarry, who was pulled from the game after allowing three goals on five shots in the first period.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa (AHL).

Hunt, 22, went pointless in his season debut with Minnesota on October 15, but recorded two shots on net in the 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

The Brandon, MB., native appeared in 12 games at the NHL level with the Wild last season, posting one assist and 17 blocked shots.

Hunt has skated in 118 contests for Iowa across the last four seasons, scoring six goals and 42 points dating back to the 2020-21 campaign.

The blue liner was a third-round selection by the Wild in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled centre Marco Kasper from the AHL under emergency conditions, the team announced Friday.

Kasper, 20, spent all of last year with the AHL's Grand Rapid Griffins, scoring 14 goals and 35 points in a team-high 79 games played.

The Austrian centreman has already registered a goal and an assist in two games on the young season, and could see game action in the NHL for the first time since his debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2, 2023.

Kasper was drafted by the Red Wings with the eighth overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft out of Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

In three seasons with the team prior to coming over to North America, Kasper posted 15 goals and 20 assists across 108 regular-season contests.

The moves comes after F Tyler Motte was evaluated for an upper-body injury. He is considered day-to-day according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

Motte, 29, appeared to pick up an injury in Thursday's loss to the New York Rangers after an awkward collision with Victor Mancini.

The American forward joined the Red Wings this past offseason as a free agent, signing a one-year, $800K contract. He has yet to record a point in four games this year.