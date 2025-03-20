Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Linus Ullmark is the first goalie off the ice at practice this morning and is expected to get the start tonight against Colorado Avalanche.

Ullmark, 31, is 18-12-3 in 35 appearances this season with a .910 save percentage and 2.71 GAA.

Defenceman Nick Jensen was not on the ice for the morning skate as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Jensen, 34, has missed the last two games for the Senators with the injury. He did not play on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and was absent from Monday's practice. He also did not suit up on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

In 60 games this season, he has three goals and 19 points, his first with Ottawa.

The Senators are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday and host the Colorado Avalanche tonight.

Lines at Sens morning skate per TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Zetterlund-Gaudette-Highmore

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

Gilbert

Ullmark

Forsberg

New York Islanders

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is first off the ice at the Islanders morning and he's expected to start tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

The Islanders sit three points of the Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with both teams having played 67 games.

Sorokin has six wins in his past nine starts. In 51 appearances this season, he is 26-20-5 with a .906 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Head coach Dean Evason said there are no changes to the lineup tonight against the Florida Panthers with the exception of goaltender Elvis Merzlikins getting the start.

Merzlikins is 22-18-4 this season with an .896 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average. He has struggled of late, dropping four straight games and did not play the last two games after being absent for personal reasons.

The Blue Jackets have lost four straight games and sit three points back of the Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

New York Rangers

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin gets the start tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 29-year-old is 23-24-4 this season with a .907 save percentage and 2.78 GAA. He has lost his last two starts.

The Rangers have lost two games in a row and are one point back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.