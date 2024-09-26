Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Head coach Travis Green told reporters that he expects to cut down the Senators' roster within the next 24 hours.

"We don't want to make any hasty decision but we're getting to that time where you gotta start cutting down," said Green. "I'd like to get closer down to our group here."

At the end of the Senators' morning skate, he ended practice by telling players "for most of you, this is your last game".

The Senators take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Linus Ullmark is expected to make his preseason debut with the Senators as they take on the Sabres.

Ullmark was acquired by the Senators in June from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a draft pick.

The 31-year-old netminder had a 22-10-7 record last season with a 2.57 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with the Bruins while sharing the net with Jeremy Swayman.

Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy and WIlliam M. Jennings Trophy in 2023 after putting up a 40-6-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and 938 save percentage.

The Senators used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Sabres:

Gregor - Ostapchuk - Highmore

Crookshant - Pinto - Boucher

Kulemin - Gaudette - MacEwen

Reinhardt - Jenik Bourgault

Kleven - Yakemchuk

Roos - Matinpalo

Sebrango - Addison

Donovan

Starters end: Tokarski

Backup: Ullmark

The Senators also used these lines for practice on Thursday for players not participating in their preseason match against the Sabres:

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Giroux

Cousins - Greig - Amado

Pettersson - Halliday - Pilon

Chabot - Jensen

Sanderson - Hamonic

Davies - Bernard-Docker

Hamara - Guenette

Forsberg

Merilainen

Superstar Auston Matthews, who departed early from Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Tuesday, participated in Thursday's optional skate but will not play in their preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 2022 Hart Trophy winner left with what was described by head coach Craig Berube as an "upper-body issue," but the coach added that the issue is not considered serious.

Matthews, 27, recorded 69 points and 107 points 81 games last season and added a goal and four points in five playoff games.

The 6-foot-3 centre was named the 26th captain in Maple Leafs history on Aug. 14, taking over from teammate John Tavares

Prospect Easton Cowan will participate in his third straight preseason game on Thursday.

Cowan, 19, did not record a point in his previous two games against the Ottawa Senators.

Drafted 28th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2023, Cowan was the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player after recording 24 goals and 96 points with the London Knights.

Forward Steven Lorentz will make his Maple Leafs preseason debut against the Canadiens on Thursday.

The 28-year-old centre signed a player tryout with the agreement on Sept. 3 but missed some time early in training camp with an upper-body injury.

Lorentz was a member of the Florida Panthers last season, helping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The Maple Leafs used these practice lines for the players who aren't participating in the preseason game against the Canadiens on Thursday:

Knies - Shaw - A. Nylander

Blandisi - Quillan - Grebenkin

Hirvonen - Pare - Abruzzese

Barbolini - Stevens - Tverberg

Kressler

Rifai - Timmins

Mermis - Myers

Kokkonen - Mattinen

Webber - Niemela

Woll

Hildeby

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle skated by himself on Thursday after having his appendix removed last week

Guhle continues to be evaluated on a daily basis as he recovers from his surgery.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman recorded six goals and 22 points in 70 games last season and signed a six-year $33.3 million contract extension in July.

The Montreal Canadiens used lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to Arpon Basu.

Heineman - Dvorak - Newhook

Roy - Kapanen - Armia

Barre-Boulet - Beck - Kidney

Tuch - Gignac - Pezzetta

Xhekaj - Engstrom

Hutson - Barron

Struble - Reinbacher

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lowry Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Gustafsson (rotating)

Morrissey - DeMelo

Lundmark - Pionk

Fleury - Miller

Coghlan - Salomonsson

Anderson - Dolan

Calgary Flames

Forwards Matt Coronato, and Martin Pospisil, and defenceman Jake Bean will not participate in Thursday's practice for maintenance days.

The Flames have assigned forwards Andrew Basha and Matvei Gridin to their respective junior teams on Thursday.

Gridin was drafted 28th overall by the Flames in the 2024 draft and will join the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes.

Basha was drafted 41st overall by the Flames in the 2024 draft and will join the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have assigned assigned defencemen Maximus Wanner and Noel Hoefenmayer to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday.

Additionally, the Oilers have released forward Ethan de Jong from his professional tryout agreement and he will also join the Condors.

Goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov appears to be headed back to North America from his native Belarus, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Kolosov, 22, was drafted 78th overall by the Flyers in the 2021 draft and appeared in two games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms before being loaned to the KHL's Minsk Dynamo.

The 6-foot netminder had a 22-21-3 record in Misky with a 2.39 goals-against average and .907 save percentage last season.

Flyers general manager Daniel Brière told reporters last week that Kolosov wants a guaranteed spot in the NHL before agreeing to come back to North America.

"We agreed last year to loan him back for one year because he wanted to stay home," Brière said. "But at some point, you sign a contract and we want him here and we want him to start integrating himself into the game the way it's played in North America.

"We can still hope he shows up at some point if he wants to play hockey," Brière said. "We hope that he changes his mind and decides to come, but it's not looking like it at this point."

New York Rangers

Forward Artemi Panarin skated on thursday after sustaining an injury during Tuesday's preseason game against the New York Islanders with an injury, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Panarin, 32, left Tuesday's game in the first period with a lower-body injury and was considered to be day-to-day.

He told reporters that he is fine and expects to play in another preseason game before the regular season begins.

The 6-foot winger was a first-team all-star last season and finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting after putting up 49 goals and 120 points in 82 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins:

Defenceman Erik Karlsson is considered day-to-day with an upper body injury but the team expects him to be ready to open the regular season, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Karlsson recorded 11 goals and 56 points in 82 games during his first season with the Penguins last season.

The three-time Norris Trophy winner was acquired from the San Jose Sharks prior to the 2023-24 season.

The Penguins used these lines during practice on Thursday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

O'Connor - Crosby - Rust

Bunting - Malkin - Rakell

Beauvillier - Eller - Puljujarvi (Glass)

Hayes - Lizotte - Acciari

Grzelcyk - Letang

Pettersson - St. Ivany

Graves - Shea

Ludvig - Aho

Nashville Predators

The Predators have assigned forward Hiroki Gojsic and defenceman Andrew Gibson back to their junior teams on Thursday.

Gojsic was drafted 94th overall by the Predators in last year's draft and was sent to the WHL's Kelowna Rockets while Gibson was drafted was selected 42nd overall in the 2023 draft and was assigned to the Soo Greyhounds.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have loaned forward Luca Pinelli to the OHL's Ottawa 67's on Thursday.

Pinelli was drafted 114th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 draft.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have assigned forward Liam Greentree, goaltender Carter George, and defencemen Matthew Mania and Jared Woolley to their respective junior teams on Thursday.

Additonally, the team has released forward Arvid Caderoth from his amateur tryout agreement.