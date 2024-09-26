Ice Chips: Sens expect to make cuts in next 24 hours
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips
Ottawa Senators
Head coach Travis Green told reporters that he expects to cut down the Senators' roster within the next 24 hours.
"We don't want to make any hasty decision but we're getting to that time where you gotta start cutting down," said Green. "I'd like to get closer down to our group here."
At the end of the Senators' morning skate, he ended practice by telling players "for most of you, this is your last game".
The Senators take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Linus Ullmark is expected to make his preseason debut with the Senators as they take on the Sabres.
Ullmark was acquired by the Senators in June from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a draft pick.
The 31-year-old netminder had a 22-10-7 record last season with a 2.57 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with the Bruins while sharing the net with Jeremy Swayman.
Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy and WIlliam M. Jennings Trophy in 2023 after putting up a 40-6-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and 938 save percentage.
The Senators used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Sabres:
Gregor - Ostapchuk - Highmore
Crookshant - Pinto - Boucher
Kulemin - Gaudette - MacEwen
Reinhardt - Jenik Bourgault
Kleven - Yakemchuk
Roos - Matinpalo
Sebrango - Addison
Donovan
Starters end: Tokarski
Backup: Ullmark
The Senators also used these lines for practice on Thursday for players not participating in their preseason match against the Sabres:
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Giroux
Cousins - Greig - Amado
Pettersson - Halliday - Pilon
Chabot - Jensen
Sanderson - Hamonic
Davies - Bernard-Docker
Hamara - Guenette
Forsberg
Merilainen
Toronto Maple Leafs
Superstar Auston Matthews, who departed early from Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Tuesday, participated in Thursday's optional skate but will not play in their preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.
The 2022 Hart Trophy winner left with what was described by head coach Craig Berube as an "upper-body issue," but the coach added that the issue is not considered serious.
Matthews, 27, recorded 69 points and 107 points 81 games last season and added a goal and four points in five playoff games.
The 6-foot-3 centre was named the 26th captain in Maple Leafs history on Aug. 14, taking over from teammate John Tavares
Prospect Easton Cowan will participate in his third straight preseason game on Thursday.
Cowan, 19, did not record a point in his previous two games against the Ottawa Senators.
Drafted 28th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2023, Cowan was the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player after recording 24 goals and 96 points with the London Knights.
Forward Steven Lorentz will make his Maple Leafs preseason debut against the Canadiens on Thursday.
The 28-year-old centre signed a player tryout with the agreement on Sept. 3 but missed some time early in training camp with an upper-body injury.
Lorentz was a member of the Florida Panthers last season, helping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
The Maple Leafs used these practice lines for the players who aren't participating in the preseason game against the Canadiens on Thursday:
Knies - Shaw - A. Nylander
Blandisi - Quillan - Grebenkin
Hirvonen - Pare - Abruzzese
Barbolini - Stevens - Tverberg
Kressler
Rifai - Timmins
Mermis - Myers
Kokkonen - Mattinen
Webber - Niemela
Woll
Hildeby
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Kaiden Guhle skated by himself on Thursday after having his appendix removed last week
Guhle continues to be evaluated on a daily basis as he recovers from his surgery.
The 6-foot-3 defenceman recorded six goals and 22 points in 70 games last season and signed a six-year $33.3 million contract extension in July.
The Montreal Canadiens used lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to Arpon Basu.
Heineman - Dvorak - Newhook
Roy - Kapanen - Armia
Barre-Boulet - Beck - Kidney
Tuch - Gignac - Pezzetta
Xhekaj - Engstrom
Hutson - Barron
Struble - Reinbacher
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used these lines during Thursday's practice, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.
Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Lowry Appleton
Barron - Kupari - Iafallo
Gustafsson (rotating)
Morrissey - DeMelo
Lundmark - Pionk
Fleury - Miller
Coghlan - Salomonsson
Anderson - Dolan
Calgary Flames
Forwards Matt Coronato, and Martin Pospisil, and defenceman Jake Bean will not participate in Thursday's practice for maintenance days.
The Flames have assigned forwards Andrew Basha and Matvei Gridin to their respective junior teams on Thursday.
Gridin was drafted 28th overall by the Flames in the 2024 draft and will join the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes.
Basha was drafted 41st overall by the Flames in the 2024 draft and will join the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have assigned assigned defencemen Maximus Wanner and Noel Hoefenmayer to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Thursday.
Additionally, the Oilers have released forward Ethan de Jong from his professional tryout agreement and he will also join the Condors.
Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov appears to be headed back to North America from his native Belarus, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
Kolosov, 22, was drafted 78th overall by the Flyers in the 2021 draft and appeared in two games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms before being loaned to the KHL's Minsk Dynamo.
The 6-foot netminder had a 22-21-3 record in Misky with a 2.39 goals-against average and .907 save percentage last season.
Flyers general manager Daniel Brière told reporters last week that Kolosov wants a guaranteed spot in the NHL before agreeing to come back to North America.
"We agreed last year to loan him back for one year because he wanted to stay home," Brière said. "But at some point, you sign a contract and we want him here and we want him to start integrating himself into the game the way it's played in North America.
"We can still hope he shows up at some point if he wants to play hockey," Brière said. "We hope that he changes his mind and decides to come, but it's not looking like it at this point."
New York Rangers
Forward Artemi Panarin skated on thursday after sustaining an injury during Tuesday's preseason game against the New York Islanders with an injury, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Panarin, 32, left Tuesday's game in the first period with a lower-body injury and was considered to be day-to-day.
He told reporters that he is fine and expects to play in another preseason game before the regular season begins.
The 6-foot winger was a first-team all-star last season and finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting after putting up 49 goals and 120 points in 82 games.
Pittsburgh Penguins:
Defenceman Erik Karlsson is considered day-to-day with an upper body injury but the team expects him to be ready to open the regular season, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
Karlsson recorded 11 goals and 56 points in 82 games during his first season with the Penguins last season.
The three-time Norris Trophy winner was acquired from the San Jose Sharks prior to the 2023-24 season.
The Penguins used these lines during practice on Thursday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
O'Connor - Crosby - Rust
Bunting - Malkin - Rakell
Beauvillier - Eller - Puljujarvi (Glass)
Hayes - Lizotte - Acciari
Grzelcyk - Letang
Pettersson - St. Ivany
Graves - Shea
Ludvig - Aho
Nashville Predators
The Predators have assigned forward Hiroki Gojsic and defenceman Andrew Gibson back to their junior teams on Thursday.
Gojsic was drafted 94th overall by the Predators in last year's draft and was sent to the WHL's Kelowna Rockets while Gibson was drafted was selected 42nd overall in the 2023 draft and was assigned to the Soo Greyhounds.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have loaned forward Luca Pinelli to the OHL's Ottawa 67's on Thursday.
Pinelli was drafted 114th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 draft.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings have assigned forward Liam Greentree, goaltender Carter George, and defencemen Matthew Mania and Jared Woolley to their respective junior teams on Thursday.
Additonally, the team has released forward Arvid Caderoth from his amateur tryout agreement.