Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Ottawa Senators could get two defenceman back for Saturday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, as both Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub were fully involved in drills at Friday's practice. Sanderson told TSN1200 that he feels good and is ready to go.

Both Zub and Sanderson are fully involved in all drills in practice today, including the battle drills to end practice. Both looked good and ready to go. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 16, 2024

Sanderson (lower-body) looks to return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 31. The 21-year-old has seven goals and 24 assists in 47 games this season.

Zub, 28, has missed the team's past two games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has three goals and 15 assists in 40 games this season.

Sanderson says he feels good and expects to play tomorrow. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 16, 2024

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers practiced on Friday morning with the same forward line combinations that finished the 6-3 loss against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Draisaitl-McDavid-Perry

Kane-RNH-Hyman

Holloway-McLeod-Foegele

Janmark-Ryan-Brown

The Oilers next game is Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

The Predators have signed forward Michael McCarron to a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension, the team announced.

The 28-year-old has a career-high seven goals this season to go along with six assists in 42 games. The 6-foot-6, 232 pound forward was originally selected 25th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Draft and has 18 goals and 39 points in 200 career NHL games.