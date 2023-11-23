Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo departed today's skate early but there is no update on his status, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Korpisalo did not dress in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild in Sweden due to an undisclosed minor injury. He last played on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings in Sweden, stopping 37 shots as the Sens came back to beat the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime.

The 29-year-old is 5-4-0 this season with a .906 save percentage and 3.17 goals-against average.

Korpisalo, who missed Saturday’s game in Sweden, has left the skate. #SENS — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 23, 2023

Sens lines at practice:

Tkachuk-Norris-Tarasenko

Joseph-Stützle-Giroux

Kubalik-Jarventie- Batherson

Kelly-Chartier- MacEwen

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-JBD

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Chabot

Forsberg

Korpisalo