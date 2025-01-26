Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Josh Norris could be a candidate to replace the injured Nick Cousins in the lineup on Sunday as the team takes on the Utah Hockey Club, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Norris, 25, missed the team's last two games due to an upper-body injury he sustained during the team's 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Jan. 21 and is considered day-to-day.

The 6-foot-2 centre participated in the team's morning skate on Saturday in a non-contact jersey and skated on his own for late work.

It was originally expected he would miss three games with the injury, which would include Sunday's game against Utah.

Norris has 17 goals and 27 points in 47 games this season.

Cousins left Saturday's 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs after colliding knee-on-knee with Maple Leafs rookie Jacob Quillan.

Head coach Travis Green told reporters after the game that Cousins will likely miss some time with the injury.

The 5-foot-11 centre has five goals and 13 points in 47 games this season.

Defenceman Kevin Bahl will not be available to the Flames on Sunday when they take on the Jets, according to head coach Ryan Huska.

Bahl, 24, left Saturday's 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild with just 10:12 of ice time after a collision with Wild forward Jakub Lauko.

Huska says they will reevaluate the defenceman when they return to Calgary after their game against the Jets.

Bahl was acquired from the New Jersey Devils as part of a deal that sent goaltender Jacob Markstrom to New Jersey.

The 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman has two goals and 14 points in 47 games this season while averaging 21:18 of ice time.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks assigned defenceman Mark Friedman to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday.

Friedman, 29, appeared in five games with Vancouver and had a minus-4 rating while averaging 14:04 of ice time.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman has a goal and six points in 20 games in the AHL this season.

The Jets are projected to use these lines for their game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday:

Utah Hockey Club

Karel Vejmelka will be in net when Utah takes on the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, according to head coach Andre Tourigny.

Vejmelka, 28, is coming off a 26-save shutout over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and has an 11-13-3 record this season with a .913 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average this season.

Additionally, forward will come into the lineup and forward Michael Carcone will come out against the Senators.

O'Brien, 30, appeared in 12 games this season and does not have a point.

Adin Hill is expected to be in net when his team takes on the Florida Panthers on Sunday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hill, 28, is looking for his first win since Jan. 12 and has an 18-9-2 record with a .900 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average this season.

Forward Scott Laughton returned to the Flyers on Sunday after missing three games due to a family matter, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Laughton, 30, has nine goals and 23 points in 47 games this season and is No. 6 on the TSN Trade Bait Board.

The Sharks placed defenceman Jan Rutta on injured reserve on Sunday and recalled defenceman Jack Thompson from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Rutta, 34, missed Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foor-3 right-shot defenceman had played in every games this season up until Saturday and has two goals and eight points while averaging 16:57 of ice time.

Thompson, 22, appeared in 14 games with the Sharks this season, recording two goals and five points while averaging 16:03 of ice time.

He also has two goals and nine points in 17 games in the AHL this season.

The Stars have assigned forward Matej Blumel to the AHL's Texas Stars on Sunday.

Blumel, 24, appeared in seven games with Dallas this season, recording a goal.

He also has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games in the AHL this season.

The Avalanche activated forward Miles Wood off injured reserve on Sunday and assigned forward Jere Innala to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Wood, 29, hasn't played since Nov. 27 while he was dealing with an upper-body injury that had a month-to-month timeline.

The 6-foot-2 winger has two goals and three points in 16 games this season.

Innala, 25, appeared in 15 games with the Avalanche this season and did not record a point.

The 5-foot-9 winger has five goals and 15 points in 21 games in the AHL this season.