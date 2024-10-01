Ice Chips: Sens' Norris, Zub expected to play vs. Habs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Forward Josh Norris and defenceman Artem Zub are expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday when the Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens in preseason action.
Norris, 25, has not played during the Senators' preseason after undergoing a third surgery on his left shoulder back in March.
Head coach Travis Green told the media that the plan was always to play Norris on Tuesday and that he plans for him to play 17-to-21 minutes in the game.
The 6-foot-2 centre recorded 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games last season.
Zub has been out day-to-day with a lower-body injury that isn't considered serious, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.
The 6-foot-3 defenceman has yet to play in the preseason this year. He recorded five goals and 25 points in 69 games last season.
The Senators used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Canadiens.
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson
Greig - Norris - Perron
Highmore - Pinto - Amadio
Gregor - Gaudette- McEwen
Sanderson - Yakemchuk
Chabot - Zub
Kleven - Jensen
Bernard-Docker
Addison - Hamonic
Forsberg
Ullmark
Additionally, forward Claude Giroux was not a participant at practice on Tuesday with a maintenance day.
Ullmark will get the start against the Canadiens on Tuesday and is expected to play the entire game, according to Green.
New Jersey Devils
Goaltender Michael Hutchinson has been released from the player tryout agreement with the Devils on Tuesday.
Hutchinson joined the Devils on a tryout basis on Sept. 5 but did appear in any preseason games.
The 34-year-old played in the Detroit Red Wings organization last season, appearing in 32 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins going 14-14-3 with a .892 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.
He also appeared in one game with the Red Wings, making 33 saves in a 3-2 win over the Devils on Dec. 23.
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman David Reinbacher underwent surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out five-to-six months, the team announced on Tuesday.
Reinbacher left Saturday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period after taking an open ice hit.
The 19-year-old was drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 draft.
The Canadiens have recalled forwards Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch from the Laval Rocket on Tuesday.
Condotta, 26, appeared in three games with the Canadiens last season and did not register a point. He also recorded eight goals and 19 points in 65 games with the Rocket.
Tuch, 22, joined the Canadiens after he completed his season with the NCAA's Boston University last season and appeared in two games with the Laval Rocket last season.
The Canadiens are projected to use these lines for their preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday:
Roy - Dach - Armia
Heineman - Evans - Gallagher
Barre-Boulet - Dvorak - Kapanen
Pezzetta - Condotta - Tuch
Engstrom - Savard
Struble - Barron
Xhekaj - Mailloux
Cayden Primeau is expected to start on Tuesday, according to TSN's Kenzie Lalonde
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used these lines during Tuesday's practice:
Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Lambert - Iafallo
Gustafsson - Lowry - Anderson-Dolan
Barron - Kupari - Appleton
Morrissey - DeMelo
Samberg - Pionk
Saloonsson - Miller
Fleury - Coghlan
New York Rangers
The Rangers may not have forward Jimmy Vesey and defenceman Ryan Lindgren when they open the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.
Laviolette told reporters on Monday that Vesey is expected to be out "a few weeks" with a lower-body injury after leaving Sunday's practice in pain.
The 31-year-old had 13 goals and 26 points in 80 games last season.
Lindgren sustained an upper-body injury during a preseason game against the New York Islanders on Sept. 23 and was given a time frame of "a few weeks".
The 6-foot-defenceman recorded three goals and 17 points in 76 games last season and signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal through the arbitration process in the off-season.
Minnesota Wild
Forward Matt Boldy participated in Wild practice for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury last week, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
The 23-year-old recorded 29 goals and 40 points in 75 games with the Wild last season and the hope is he will be ready when the Wild open the regular season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 10.
Defenceman Jake Middleton missed Tuesday's practice with a bruise, according to head coach John Hynes.
Middleton appeared in 80 games last season recording seven goals and 25 points.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets recalled defencemen Cole Clayton, Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Zach Sawchenko from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday.
Additionally forward Jake Gaudet was added to the team's training camp roster on a professional tryout basis.
Forward Hunter McKown was loaned to the Monsters on Tuesday.
The Blue Jackets used these lines prior to their preseason game against the St. Louis Blues.
Chinakhov - Fantilli - Voronkov
Gambrell - Kuraly - Olivier
Brindley - Del Bel Belluz - Malatesta
Pyyhtia - Gaudet - Fix-Wolansky
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers used these lines during Tuesday's pre-game skate prior to their preseason match with the Boston Bruins, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Foerster - Couturier - Konecny
Tippett - Frost - Michkov
Richard - Luchanko - Brink
Desnoyers - Gaucher - Hathaway
York - Sanheim
Seeler - Drysdale
McDonald - Bonk
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Erik Karlsson skated on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
Mike Sullivan is confident that Karlsson will be ready when they open the season against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9.
"Yeah I'm confident. I think today was really encouraging," Sullivan told the media on Tuesday. "That's a big step forward. The players of Erik's stature, in my experience, they don't trend to need as many reps to get up to speed."
Additionally, forward Blake Lizotte and goaltender were not participants in Tuesday's practice with injuries.
Lizotte is recovering after taking a puck to the face during Sunday's preseason win over the Ottawa Senators.
The 26-year-old forward signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract to join the Penguins at the beginning of the unrestricted free agency period.
He recorded seven goals and 15 points in 62 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season.
Nedeljkovic left Monday's 5-1 preseason win over the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury in the first period.
The 28-year-old finished last season with a 2.97 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 38 appearances.
The Penguins used these lines during their morning skate prior to their preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Beauvillier - Crosby - Rust
Bunting - Malkin - Rakell
McGroarty - Hayes - Glass
Gruden - Ponomarev - Koivunen
Grzelcyk - Letang
Pettersson - Brunicke
Pickering - Clurman
(Koppanen, Kral)
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have returned forward Terik Parascak to the WHL's Prince George Cougars on Tuesday,
Parascak, 18, was drafted 18th overall by the Capitals in the 2024 draft last June.
Carolina Hurricanes
Defenceman Joakim Ryan did not participate in practice on Tuesday after leaving Monday's practice in some pain.
The Hurricanes used these lines during Tuesday's practice:
Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal _ Carrier
Lemieux - Drury Robinson
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Smith
Andersen
Kochetkov
Boston Bruins
The Bruins used these lines prior to their preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday:
Zacha - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak
Marchand - Coyle - Geekie
Frederic - Johnson - Brazeau
Beecher - Kastelic - Koepke
H. Lindholm - McAvoy
Lohrei - Carlo
Zadorov - Peeke
Bussi
DiPietro
St. Louis Blues
The Blues used these lines prior to their preseason matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
Neighbours - Thomas - Kyrou
Bolduc - Buchnevich - Schenn
Texier - Walker - Toropchenko
Saad - Dean - Kapanen
Broberg - Faulk
Suter - PO Joseph
Tucker - Perunovich
Binnington
Hofer