Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris and defenceman Artem Zub are expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday when the Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens in preseason action.

Norris, 25, has not played during the Senators' preseason after undergoing a third surgery on his left shoulder back in March.

Head coach Travis Green told the media that the plan was always to play Norris on Tuesday and that he plans for him to play 17-to-21 minutes in the game.

The 6-foot-2 centre recorded 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games last season.

Zub has been out day-to-day with a lower-body injury that isn't considered serious, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has yet to play in the preseason this year. He recorded five goals and 25 points in 69 games last season.

The Senators used these lines during Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Canadiens.

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson

Greig - Norris - Perron

Highmore - Pinto - Amadio

Gregor - Gaudette- McEwen

Sanderson - Yakemchuk

Chabot - Zub

Kleven - Jensen

Bernard-Docker

Addison - Hamonic

Forsberg

Ullmark

Additionally, forward Claude Giroux was not a participant at practice on Tuesday with a maintenance day.

Ullmark will get the start against the Canadiens on Tuesday and is expected to play the entire game, according to Green.

Goaltender Michael Hutchinson has been released from the player tryout agreement with the Devils on Tuesday.

Hutchinson joined the Devils on a tryout basis on Sept. 5 but did appear in any preseason games.

The 34-year-old played in the Detroit Red Wings organization last season, appearing in 32 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins going 14-14-3 with a .892 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.

He also appeared in one game with the Red Wings, making 33 saves in a 3-2 win over the Devils on Dec. 23.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman David Reinbacher underwent surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out five-to-six months, the team announced on Tuesday.

Reinbacher left Saturday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period after taking an open ice hit.

The 19-year-old was drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 draft.

The Canadiens have recalled forwards Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch from the Laval Rocket on Tuesday.

Condotta, 26, appeared in three games with the Canadiens last season and did not register a point. He also recorded eight goals and 19 points in 65 games with the Rocket.

Tuch, 22, joined the Canadiens after he completed his season with the NCAA's Boston University last season and appeared in two games with the Laval Rocket last season.

The Canadiens are projected to use these lines for their preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday:

Roy - Dach - Armia

Heineman - Evans - Gallagher

Barre-Boulet - Dvorak - Kapanen

Pezzetta - Condotta - Tuch

Engstrom - Savard

Struble - Barron

Xhekaj - Mailloux

Cayden Primeau is expected to start on Tuesday, according to TSN's Kenzie Lalonde

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used these lines during Tuesday's practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Lambert - Iafallo

Gustafsson - Lowry - Anderson-Dolan

Barron - Kupari - Appleton

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Saloonsson - Miller

Fleury - Coghlan

New York Rangers

The Rangers may not have forward Jimmy Vesey and defenceman Ryan Lindgren when they open the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach Peter Laviolette.

Laviolette told reporters on Monday that Vesey is expected to be out "a few weeks" with a lower-body injury after leaving Sunday's practice in pain.

The 31-year-old had 13 goals and 26 points in 80 games last season.

Lindgren sustained an upper-body injury during a preseason game against the New York Islanders on Sept. 23 and was given a time frame of "a few weeks".

The 6-foot-defenceman recorded three goals and 17 points in 76 games last season and signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal through the arbitration process in the off-season.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Matt Boldy participated in Wild practice for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury last week, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

The 23-year-old recorded 29 goals and 40 points in 75 games with the Wild last season and the hope is he will be ready when the Wild open the regular season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 10.

Defenceman Jake Middleton missed Tuesday's practice with a bruise, according to head coach John Hynes.

Middleton appeared in 80 games last season recording seven goals and 25 points.

The Blue Jackets recalled defencemen Cole Clayton, Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Zach Sawchenko from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday.

Additionally forward Jake Gaudet was added to the team's training camp roster on a professional tryout basis.

Forward Hunter McKown was loaned to the Monsters on Tuesday.

The Blue Jackets used these lines prior to their preseason game against the St. Louis Blues.

Chinakhov - Fantilli - Voronkov

Gambrell - Kuraly - Olivier

Brindley - Del Bel Belluz - Malatesta

Pyyhtia - Gaudet - Fix-Wolansky

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers used these lines during Tuesday's pre-game skate prior to their preseason match with the Boston Bruins, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Foerster - Couturier - Konecny

Tippett - Frost - Michkov

Richard - Luchanko - Brink

Desnoyers - Gaucher - Hathaway

York - Sanheim

Seeler - Drysdale

McDonald - Bonk

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Erik Karlsson skated on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Mike Sullivan is confident that Karlsson will be ready when they open the season against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9.

"Yeah I'm confident. I think today was really encouraging," Sullivan told the media on Tuesday. "That's a big step forward. The players of Erik's stature, in my experience, they don't trend to need as many reps to get up to speed."

Additionally, forward Blake Lizotte and goaltender were not participants in Tuesday's practice with injuries.

Lizotte is recovering after taking a puck to the face during Sunday's preseason win over the Ottawa Senators.

The 26-year-old forward signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract to join the Penguins at the beginning of the unrestricted free agency period.

He recorded seven goals and 15 points in 62 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season.

Nedeljkovic left Monday's 5-1 preseason win over the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury in the first period.

The 28-year-old finished last season with a 2.97 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 38 appearances.

The Penguins used these lines during their morning skate prior to their preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Beauvillier - Crosby - Rust

Bunting - Malkin - Rakell

McGroarty - Hayes - Glass

Gruden - Ponomarev - Koivunen

Grzelcyk - Letang

Pettersson - Brunicke

Pickering - Clurman

(Koppanen, Kral)

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have returned forward Terik Parascak to the WHL's Prince George Cougars on Tuesday,

Parascak, 18, was drafted 18th overall by the Capitals in the 2024 draft last June.

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenceman Joakim Ryan did not participate in practice on Tuesday after leaving Monday's practice in some pain.

The Hurricanes used these lines during Tuesday's practice:

Jarvis - Aho - Roslovic

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal _ Carrier

Lemieux - Drury Robinson

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Smith

Andersen

Kochetkov

Boston Bruins

The Bruins used these lines prior to their preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday:

Zacha - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak

Marchand - Coyle - Geekie

Frederic - Johnson - Brazeau

Beecher - Kastelic - Koepke

H. Lindholm - McAvoy

Lohrei - Carlo

Zadorov - Peeke

Bussi

DiPietro

St. Louis Blues

The Blues used these lines prior to their preseason matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Neighbours - Thomas - Kyrou

Bolduc - Buchnevich - Schenn

Texier - Walker - Toropchenko

Saad - Dean - Kapanen

Broberg - Faulk

Suter - PO Joseph

Tucker - Perunovich

Binnington

Hofer