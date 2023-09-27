Ice Chips: Sens' Norris practices in contact jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Senators forward Josh Norris participated in Wednesday's practice in a contact jersey, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch. He adds that if all goes well, Norris could play in Friday's preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Norris continues to wear the non-contact jersey after he "tweaked something" during last week's captain skate in Ottawa. General manager Pierre Dorion insisted last week that Norris would be playing is this was the regular season.
Norris was sidelined for most of the 2022-23 campaign after having shoulder surgery in January. He had two goals and three points in eight games.
Garrioch also reports that captain brady Tkachuk left practice early after taking a stick to the face.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Simon Benoit (back spasms) practiced in a regular jersey for the first time at Leafs camp, TSN's Mark Masters reports.
Forward Calle Jarnkrok was once again absent from practice but did skate on his own.
Winnipeg Jets
TSN's John Lu reports that Nikolaj Ehlers is not practicing with the main group at this point and is not likely to play on Friday against the Senators. Head coach Rick Bowness says there is no cause for concern with the injury, but Ehlers is frustrated because his neck spasm are taking longer than expected to subside.
Kyle Capobianco was scratched after morning skate because a groin issue.
The Jets practiced with the following lines ahead of their preseason game against the Calgary Flames:
Namestnikov - Perfetti - Neiderreitter
Iafallo - Lowry - Appleton
Harkins - Kupari - Ford
Malott - Toninato - Viel
Dillon - Heinola
Stanley - Kniazev
Chisholm - Bauer
Hellebuyck
Salminen
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings have announced that the following players have been assigned to their respective junior teams: Easton Armstrong (Wenatchee, WHL) Sam Alfano (Erie, OHL), Hunter Mayo (Red Deer, WHL), Samuel Mayer (Peterborough, OHL), Chase Pauls (Lethbridge, WHL), Jacob Oster (Oshawa, OHL).