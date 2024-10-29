Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defencemen Kaiden Guhle and Justin Barron as well as forward Juraj Slafkovsky are all on the ice for Canadiens practice this morning wearing regular jerseys.

Guhle has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury, last playing on Oct. 17 in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The 22-year-old has one goal and three assists this season while averaging 21:45 minutes of ice time.

Slafkovsky has been out the last three games with a shoulder injury. He played 15:57 on Oct. 19 in a shootout loss to the New York Islanders. The 21-year-old has one goal and five assists in six games this season.

Barron suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 22 against the New York Rangers after taking a big hit from captain Jacob Trouba. He has one goal in seven games this season.

Per TSN's Kenzie Lalonde, Slafkovsky was taking line rushes with Alex Newhook and Joel Armia on the second line this morning with Kirby Dach remaining on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

The Canadiens host the Seattle Kraken tonight.

Goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Anton Forsberg are both on the ice for the Senators this morning.

Ullmark was the first goaltender to leave the ice, suggesting he will start against the St. Louis on Tuesday.

Forsberg allowed four goals on 29 shots on Sunday in a 5-4 loss the Colorado Avalanche. He had to leave the game twice due to skate issues with Ullmark having to relieve him. He is 2-2-0 this season with an .895 save percentage and 3.27 GAA.

Ullmark last started on Oct. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights in a 6-4 loss before playing 4:46 minutes on Sunday in relief of Forsberg. The 31-year-old is 1-2-0 this season with an .885 save percentage and 3.35 GAA.

Ottawa also recalled forwards Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk from AHL Belleville.

Gaudette, 28, has two goals and one assist with Ottawa this season.

Ostapchuk, 21, has one goal and four assists in six games with Belleville.

The Senators are back home Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Lines at Sens practice per TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Greig

Giroux-Norris-Batherson

Gregor-Ostapchuk-Amadio

Cousins-Gaudette-MacEwen

Sanderson-Hamonic

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-JBD

Ullmark and Forsberg

No Shane Pinto or Artem Zub



Pittsburgh Penguins

Joel Blomqvist was the first goaltender off of the ice at the team's optional skate Tuesday, suggesting he will start against the Minnesota Wild.

The 22-year-old rookie is 2-3-0 in his first NHL action this season with a .911 save percentage and a 3.34 goals-against average.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild assigned defenceman Daemon Hunt to the AHL's Iowa Wild.

The 22-year-old is without a point in one game with the NHL Wild this season, owning one assist in two AHL games.