Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark was a full participant at this morning's skate and taking first team repetitions as he continues to work his way back from a back injury.

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported on Wednesday that Ullmark might be an option against the Washington Capitals on Thursday or the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Prior to the injury, Ullmark was on a seven-game winning streak but has not played since Dec. 22 against the Edmonton Oilers. The 31-year-old is 12-7-2 in 23 appearances with a .915 save percentage and 2.38 goals-against average, his first with the Senators.

Sens morning skate lines per Garrioch:

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

Perron-Norris-Batherson

Greig-Pinto-Amadio

Highmore-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

Forsberg/Ullmark/Merilainen