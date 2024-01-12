Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Josh Norris has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup with the San Jose Sharks, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Norris won’t play tomorrow. Waiting on an update on Forsberg. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 12, 2024

Norris sustained an upper-body injury during the Senators' 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames and missed Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The 6-foot-2 centre has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season.

The Senators used these lines during practice on Friday:

Lines at #Sens practice:



Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux

Tarasenko-Stützle-Batherson

Kubalik-Chartier-Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen



Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Chychrun

JBD-Pinto



Korpisalo

*extra goalie is Tye Austin from the Carleton Ravens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 12, 2024

Centre Mark Scheifele missed practice and is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury, according to team reporter Sara Orlesky.

Mark Scheifele is day-to-day with a lower body injury. #NHLJets — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 12, 2024

Scheifele, 30, was sustained the injury in the second period of the Jets' 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3 centre only had 7:41 of ice time on Thursday and has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season.

The Jets recalled forward Rasmus Kupari from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Friday.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have recalled F - Rasmus Kupari from his conditioning assignment with the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 12, 2024

Kupari, 23, has not appeared with the Jets in game action since Nov. 14 after suffering a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted 20th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 draft and was traded in the offseason to the Jets, along with forwards Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo, in exchange for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Kupari has one assist in 15 games this season.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov, defenceman Jonas Brodin, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson all participated in Friday's practice, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kaprizov, 26, sustained an upper-body injury in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 30 and missed the team's last six games.

The 5-foot 10 forward was given a one-to-two week timeline for his return at the beginning of January.

Kaprizov has 13 goals and 34 points in 34 games this season.

Gustavsson, 25, also sustained a lower-body injury against the Jets and was given a week-to-week prognosis.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 10-9-2 record this season with a .903 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average.

Brodin has been out of the Wild's lineup since Dec. 8 after sustaining an awkward hit during the Wild's 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

He has a goal and nine points in 25 games this season.

Forward Tage Thompson is expected to have imaging done after exiting Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators with an undisclosed injury, according to Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Times-Herald.

Tage Thompson is getting imaging today, the #Sabres will know more tomorrow. — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) January 12, 2024

The 26-year-old was missing from practice on Friday and the Sabres will know more about Thompson's prognosis on Saturday, according to Hoppe.

Thompson recorded two goals on five shots in 12:27 of ice time on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 forward has 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games this season

The Golden Knights assigned goaltender Isaiah Saville to the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Friday.

Saville backed up Jiri Patera and Logan Thompson on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, before being returned to the AHL on Friday.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 4-3-1 record with with a .914 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average with the Silver Knights this season

Forward Reilly Smith is expected to be out "longer-term" with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Mike Sullivan provided an update on Reilly Smith: "Reilly is being evaluated more today, but I would categorize him as longer-term with an upper-body injury." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 12, 2024

Smith sustained the injury during the Penguins' 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and only had 3:08 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1 winger was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the offseason in exchange for a draft pick.

Reilly has eight goals and 20 points in 40 games this season.

The Lightning recalled defenceman Max Crozier from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Friday.

Crozier, 23, has a goal and seven points in 24 games with the Crunch this season.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after leaving Thursday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters on Friday.

Rod Brind’Amour says that Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after having to exit last night’s game.



Yaniv Perets will be recalled later today.



As for Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen, the decision to keep them off the ice today was just to give them an extra day. pic.twitter.com/8KDRrbWy2j — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 12, 2024

The injury happened in the second period when Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom was pushed into Kochetkov by Hurricanes defenceman Dmitry Orlov.

Antti Raanta entered the game in relief and got the 6-3 victory.

Kochetkov, 24 has an 11-7-3 record with a .900 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against average this season.

The Hurricanes will recall goaltender Yaniv Perets from the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Friday.

Defenceman Seth Jones expects to be back in the lineup on Saturday against the Dallas Stars, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBS Sports Chicago.

Seth Jones (shoulder) said he feels ready to go on Saturday vs. Dallas.



He was originally expecting to be out only two weeks but then it was determined it was a PC joint injury and he couldn’t take contact for four weeks. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 12, 2024

Jones, 29, hasn't played since Dec. 10 with a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has 11 assists in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season.