Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Senators have recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from the AHL's Belleville Senators.

The 24-year-old has one goal and one assist in five NHL games this season.

The Calgary native was originally selected by the Sens in the sixth round (181st overall) by the Sens in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Reinhardt has six goals and 16 points in 13 games in the AHL this season.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin skated at Capitals practice Thursday in a no-contact jersey.

Ovechkin was originally given a four-to-six week timeframe for his return after sustaining a fractured fibula injury on Nov. 18

The 6-foot-3 winger was on a tear prior to the injury, recording 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games and is 26 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have activated goaltender Petr Mrazek from injured reserve and assigned Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

Mrazek, 32, has not played since Dec. 7 due to a left groin injury. Prior to being placed on injured reserve, the veteran appeared in 20 games, posting a 7-11-1 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.