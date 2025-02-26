Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forwards Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Shane Pinto will not play in tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

All three players skated during the team's optional skate this morning.

Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury during the 4 Nations Face-off while playing for the United States and missed Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tkachuk participated in one line rush at Tuesday's practice but left afterwards to be cautious. He has 21 goals and 44 points in 56 games this season.

Norris last played on Feb. 3 and has been sidelined with an upper-body injury. He was in a regular jersey at Tuesday's practice.

Pinto was in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday and has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, last suiting up on Feb. 4.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark will get the start in net. The 31-year-old is 12-10-2 this season with a .910 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average in 26 appearances.

The Senators recalled forward Angus Crookshank and Jan Jenik from AHL Belleville Wednesday morning.

Crookshank, 25, has 18 goals and 33 points in 48 games with Belleville this season. He made his NHL debut in 2023-24, scoring two goals and one assist in 13 games with Ottawa.

Jenik has seven goals and 13 points in 30 AHL games. The 24-year-old appeared in one game with Ottawa this season but did not record a point.

The Senators look to bounce back from Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens while the Jets are riding a 10-game winning streak.