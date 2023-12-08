Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Jiri Smejkal has been recalled from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

The 27-year-old has three goals and nine points in 17 games with Belleville this season, his first in the AHL.

Smejkal spent the previous seven seasons playing in Europe, including stints in the KHL, Czech Extraliga, SM Liiga and Sweden.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky gets the start in net tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 35-year-old is 12-6-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .910 save percentage this season. He has his last four starts.