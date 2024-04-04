Ice Chips: Sens' Chychrun leaves practice early after collision
Defenceman Jakob Chychrun left today's morning skate early after getting involved in a collision behind the net.
The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 38 points in 74 games this season.
Chychrun went down at the morning skate. Left early. #sens— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 4, 2024
The Senators have recalled forward Jiri Smejkal from AHL Belleville.
Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Jiri Smejkal from @BellevilleSens.— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 4, 2024
Smejkal, 27, has nine goals and 22 points in 45 games with Belleville this season. In 12 games with the Senators, he has one assist.
Ottawa hosts Florida tonight at Canadian Tire Centre and have won five of their past six games.
Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is in the starter's end as the skate is getting underway.
Korpisalo in the starters end as skate begins. #Sens— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 4, 2024
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have added forward Try Fix-Wolansky to the roster on emergency recall from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
We have added forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the roster on emergency recall from @monstershockey.— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 4, 2024
In 24 career appearances with Columbus, the 24-year-old has two goals and two assists.
In 24 career appearances with Columbus, the 24-year-old has two goals and two assists.
Fix-Wolansky has 24 goals and 58 points in 54 games this season with Cleveland.