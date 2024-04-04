Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Jakob Chychrun left today's morning skate early after getting involved in a collision behind the net.

The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 38 points in 74 games this season.

The Senators have recalled forward Jiri Smejkal from AHL Belleville.

Smejkal, 27, has nine goals and 22 points in 45 games with Belleville this season. In 12 games with the Senators, he has one assist.

Ottawa hosts Florida tonight at Canadian Tire Centre and have won five of their past six games.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is in the starter's end as the skate is getting underway.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have added forward Try Fix-Wolansky to the roster on emergency recall from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

In 24 career appearances with Columbus, the 24-year-old has two goals and two assists.

Fix-Wolansky has 24 goals and 58 points in 54 games this season with Cleveland.