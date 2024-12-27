Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltenders Mads Sogaard and Leevi Merilainen from Belleville (AHL), alongside Zack Ostapchuk and Cole Reinhardt, the team announced Friday.

The move comes after Linus Ullmark left Sunday's contest with an upper-body injury, while Anton Forsberg remains out with a lower-body injury.

Sogaard, 24, has made one appearance for Ottawa this season in an 8-7 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14. The Danish goaltender allowed four goals on 17 shots in relief of Forsberg, who was pulled early into the second period after surrendering three goals.

The Danish net-minder has played in six games for Belleville, and carries an 0-3-1 record in AHL play this season with a 3.24 goals-allowed average and a .877 save percentage.

He was selected with the 37th overall pick by the team in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Merilainen, 22, came in to replace Ullmark in the 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22, making just his second NHL appearance this season. The Oulu, Finland native has played in 13 games with Bellevile this season, posting a 2.43 goals-allowed average and a .906 save percentage.

Ostapchuk has recorded three assists in 20 games played for Ottawa this year, while Reinhardt has scored a goal and two points in six games.

The Senators resume play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets before finishing off the back-to-back with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled goaltender Jakub Dobes from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday.

Dobes, 23, has compiled a record of 9-3-1 with the Rocket this season, and has recorded a 2.44 goals-against average to go along with a .910 save percentage.

The Czech netminder was a fifth-round selection by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Montreal is set for a back-to-back over the weekend, starting with a matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Denton Mateychuk and Mikael Pyyhtia have been recalled by the Columbus Blue Jackets from their AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters, general manager Don Waddell announced Friday.

Mateychuk, 20, made his NHL debut before the holiday break in the team's 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. He played 18:36 minutes of ice time and did not record a shot on goal.

The Winnipeg native was selected 12th overall by the club in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and has scored nine goals and 25 points in his first AHL campaign this season. He also represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden last year, and recorded four assists in five games played.

Pyyhtia, 23, has appeared in 25 games for the Blue Jackets this season, scoring three goals while adding an assist. A veteran of 44 NHL games, the Finnish winger has recorded seven points across parts of three seasons with Columbus.

He was a fourth-round selection by the team in 2020.

The Blue Jackets return from the holiday break with a home-and-home series beginning Friday against the Boston Bruins.