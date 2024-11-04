Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Kyle Connor is taking part in practice today after leaving Sunday's game early due to a high, blindside hit from Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov.

Connor has nine goals and 19 points in 12 games this season.

Defenceman Ville Heinola (ankle) and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (foot) are taking part in their first full practices since suffering injuries before the start of the season. They were both sporting non-contact jerseys.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky is on the ice for practice this morning after leaving Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins early.

With just over three minutes remaining in Saturday's game, Penguins forward Noel Acciari's shoulder made contact with Slafkovsky's chin. Slafkovsky was removed from the game after the shot to the head.

Slafkovsky also missed three games last week with an upper-body injury.

The 20-year-old has one goal and eight points in nine games this season.

The Canadiens host the Calgary Flames Tuesday night.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche announced a flurry of roster moves on Monday.

Forward Miles Wood has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 28. The 29-year-old suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 28 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has one goal in 10 games this season.

Valeri Nichushkin has also been cleared to practice with the team but remains in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.

Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko and Nikita Prishchepov have been recalled from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The Senators have recalled forward Zack Ostapchuk from AHL Belleville Monday morning.

Ostapchuk has appeared in three games with Ottawa this season, recording one assist. In six games with Belleville, he has one goal and four assists.

The Sens are back in action Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Sens practice lines per Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch:

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Greig

Giroux-Norris-Batherson

Gregor-Ostapchuk-Amadio

Cousins-Gaudette-MacEwen

Sanderson-Hamonic

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-JBD

Pinto-Zub

Ullmark

Forsberg