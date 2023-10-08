Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced Sunday morning that they have released forward Josh Bailey from his professional tryout contract.

Roster update: The #Sens have released forward Josh Bailey from his PTO. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 8, 2023

The 33-year-old had eight goals and 25 points in 64 games last season with the New York Islanders, where he had played his entire 15-year NHL career. On June 29, he was dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks along with a 2026 second-round pick and was immediately bought out by the team.

The Bowmanville, Ont. native was selected ninth overall by the Islanders in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He has scored 184 goals and 396 assists in 1,057 career games. He has appeared in 71 playoff games, scoring 16 goals and adding 34 assists.

Lines at Sens practice:

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

Joseph-Greig-Batherson

Kubalik-Chartier-Tarasenko

Smejkal-Kastelic-Kelly

Chychrun-Chabot

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Per TSN's Claire Hanna, forward Josh Norris is extra on D with Guenette. He was the second player to hit the ice this morning after Drake Batherson. Joonas Korpisalo is in the starter's net with Anton Forsberg on the backup side.