Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Ottawa Senators have loaned forwards Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk to the AHL's Bellevillle Senators, it was announced Wednesday.

The news comes after Gaudette scored two goals in Ottawa's 8-1 victory over the Boston Bruins Tuesday night.

Gaudette has four goals and one assists for five points in eight games so far this season.

Ostapchuk has one assist in his only NHL outing so far in 2024-25.

Toronto Maple Leafs

After handing the Winnipeg Jets their first loss this season on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs kept their lines intact during Wednesday's practice.

Nick Robertson was once again an odd man out in the forward rushes, with Timothy Liljegren among the defensive extras.

The Maple Leafs will host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck appears to be the team's starter Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

The 31-year-old has a .925 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average in seven games so far this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko is dealing with the flu and is a game-time decision Wednesday against the Jets, according to Max Bultman of the The Athletic.

Bultman adds the bug has been going around the Red Wings' dressing room.

The 32-year-old has two goals and one assist in nine games so far this season.