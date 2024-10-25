Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have reassigned goaltender Leevi Merilainen to the AHL's Belleville Senators, indicating Linus Ullmark could be ready to make his return.

Ullmark has been sidelined since Oct. 12, missing four games, with head coach Travis Green revealing last week that he was dealing with a "strain."

The goaltender was initially expected to return late last week, but has remained sidelined. According to TSN's Claire Hanna, Ullmark said Tuesday that he was feeling good but wanted to get a couple of full speed practices in before returning to build back up to game speed.

Anton Forsberg has been handling goaltender duties since, posting a 2.94 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Merilainen has appeared in three AHL games this season, recording a 3.47 GAA and .852 save percentage.

Ullmark is 1-1-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage through two games this season before sustaining the injury.

The Sens also recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from Belleville on Friday. Forward Shane Pinto did not skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, reports TSN's Claire Hanna.

Pinto has one goal and two assists in six games so far this season, playing over 17 minutes in Ottawa 4-0 win over Utah on Tuesday.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have signed forward Hunter St. Martin to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Friday.

St. Martin, 19, was selected in the sixth round of this summer's draft (No. 193 overall), posting seven goals and one assists through his first eight games of the season with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers.