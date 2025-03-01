Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will have three major pieces back in their forwards group on Saturday, as head coach Travis Green told reporters after Saturday's skate that Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris will all play against the San Jose Sharks.

Norris has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old has 19 goals and 31 points in 50 games this season.

Norris said he took a “really good step today, take it from there and see how tomorrow feels,” after practice on Friday.

“I’ve thought about it a lot actually," he said. "Obviously there’s not a ton you can do when you’re hurt. Think about hockey 24/7. I’ve pictured myself going back. I have 24 games left. It’s really intense and good hockey. These are the types of games you don’t want to miss. Happy I’m feeling good again.”

Pinto, 24, has 11 goals and 22 points in 46 games this season. He has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury. The fifth-year player had 12 points in 14 games before he went down with the injury on Feb. 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“There’s just no excuses," Tkachuk said after practice on Friday. "There’s a standard I want to play with and I know everybody in this room wants to play to the best of their abilities."

"Tomorrow, if we have everybody back, expect everybody to be ready to go from the start ... treat every game like it’s a Game 7 at this point of the year.”

The Senators are riding a five-game losing streak into their matchup with the Sharks on Saturday that has caused the team to slip out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

At 62 points (29-25-4), Ottawa sits four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (66 points) and Detroit Red Wings (66 points) for the wild-card slots.

The Senators are fighting to end an eight-year playoff drought this season, dating back to the team making the Eastern Conference Final in 2017.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Jason Zucker did not participate in the Buffalo Sabres' morning skate on Saturday, per The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn.

The 33-year-old has not skated with the team since Tuesday.

In 54 games this season, the 14th-year veteran has 18 goals and 44 points.