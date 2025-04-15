Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Ottawa Senators will rest several regular on Tuesday night when they take on the Chicago Blackhawksin their second-last game of the regular season.

Head coach Travis Green says that forward Claude Giroux and defencemen Jake Sanderson and Nick Jensen will not play against the Blackhawks. Hayden Hodgson will also be out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg will get the start.

Brady Tkachuk took part in optional skate Tuesday, his second straight practice with the team as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury sustained on March 30.

Tkachuk, who was wearing a non-contact jersey on Monday, had been skating on his own since Friday. There is a chance he could return for the Sens final regular-season game on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and David Kampf did not take part in Tuesday's skate and will remain out tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

Anthony Stolarz will get the start.

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

Benoit - Tanev

Rielly - Myers

Mermis - Carlo

Stolarz

Woll

Winnipeg Jets

Jets forward Gabriel Viliardi was on the ice with team strength and conditioning coach Jake Wolff on Tuesday morning.

Vilardi was listed as week-to-week after he susatined an injury on Mar. 23. He has 27 goals and 34 assists in 71 games.

Dylan Samberg also took part in Tuesday's morning skate after she appeared to sustain an injury blocking a shot on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper says Defenceman Darren Raddysh is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but is likely to play tonight against the Florida Panthers.

Centre Luke Glendening took part in this morning's optional skate but will not play againsty the Panthers.

The Lightning sit four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for top spot in the Atlantic Division with two games remaining in the season.

New Jersey Devils

Jake Allen wis in the starters net for practice ahead of tonight's game against the Boston Bruins. He is expected to start as the Devils play the first game of a back-to-back to finish the season.