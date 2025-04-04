Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Sens captain Brady Tkachuk remains out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Head coach Travis Green told the media that there was hope he could skate with the team on Friday, but did not.

The 25-year-old American left winger, who has dealt with some injury problems since the 4 Nations Face-Off, has missed the last two games with his upper-body problem.

Tkachuk has 29 goals and 26 assists over 71 games in 2024-25, his seventh season in the nation's capital.

Ottawa owns the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and will host the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Jake McCabe and forward David Kampf will both miss Saturday's game against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets with injuries.

The 31-year-old McCabe sustained an undisclosed injury against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday while the 30-year-old Kampf suffered an upper-body injury in the same game.

McCabe has two goals and 21 assists over 66 games in 2024-25, his second full season with the club.

Kampf has five goals and eight assists over 59 games this season.

The Leafs lead the Atlantic Division by three points over the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 46-25-4 record.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines on Friday

F

Knies - Matthews - Marner

McMann - Tavares - Nylander

Laughton - Domi - Jarnkrok

Lorentz - Holmberg - Robertson

Pacioretty

D

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Myers

Hakanpää

G

Stolarz & Woll

The Capitals recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Friday morning.

The move comes two days after Logan Thompson left the team's 5-1 loss the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday with an upper-body injury.

Thompson allowed three goals on 12 shots in the first period and did not return for the second. It was not clear when or how Thompson was injured.

Head coach Spencer Carbery said Friday that Thompson "will miss a little bit of time," but did not provide a firm timeline.

Thompson, 28, is a potential Vezina Trophy finalist this season after winning 31 of his first 42 appearances in his first season with Washington. He was rewarded with a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension signed in late January.

Charlie Lindgren has largely split starts with Thompson for most of the season, but has been unable to find the same success. Lindgren has a 17-12-3 record with a .899 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average. Thompson has gone 31-6-6 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA.

Shepard, 29, has a record of 22-11-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average, an .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 37 AHL games this season. The 6’0”, 219-pound goaltender ranks tied for second in the AHL in wins.

Shepard appeared in four games with the Capitals last season, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage.

Defenceman Jake McCabe and forward David Kampf were absent from the team's practice on Friday.

Kampf left Wednesday's win over the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury.

Pontus Holmberg worked as the team's fourh-line centre in practice Friday with wingers Steven Lorentz and Nick Robertson. Robertson has served as a healthy scratch of late, but worked on the team's second power play unit Friday as he appears set to draw back in.

Buffalo Sabres

The team recalled forward Noah Ostlund from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Friday.