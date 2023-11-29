Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Patrick Kane took the ice with the Red Wings for the first time since signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the team on Tuesday.

Kane, 35, was rehabbing from hip resurfacing surgery in June.

Kane spent last season with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, posting 21 goals and 57 points in 73 games between the two teams.

Selected first overall by Chicago in the 2007 draft, Kane has 451 goals and 1,237 points in 1,180 career games.

The Red Wings have not released a timeline for Kane's expected return to in-game action.