Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Winger Patrik Laine participated in the Canadiens' morning skate in a non-contact sweater prior to their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Laine, 26, continues to work himself back from a knee injury he sustained during the preseason.

Montreal acquired Laine and a draft pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the off-season in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris.

The 6-foot-4 winger had six goals and nine points in 18 games in Columbus last season.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker is expected to be a healthy scratch when the Senators take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Bernard-Docker, 24, recently returned to the line up during the team's 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday after being a healthy scratch for six straight games.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman had 8:32 of ice time with two shots and a minus-2 rating.

Bernard-Docker has two assists in 10 games this season.

The Senators rolled out these lines during their morning skate, according to Garrioch:

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled forward Fedor Svechkov from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and assigned defenceman Adam Wilsby to the Admirals on Saturday,

Svechkov, 21, was drafted 19th overall by the Predators in 2021 and has five goals and eight points in seven games in the AHL this season.

Wilsby has a goal and three points in 11 games with the Admirals this season.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net when the Panthers take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Bobrovsky has a 9-4-1 record this season with a .893 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average.

Washington Capitals

Charlie Lindgren is expected to get the start in net when the Capitals face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Lindgren, 30, has a 5-4-0 record with a .900 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start in net when the Lightning take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday, according to team reporter Benjamin Pierce.

Vasilevskiy has a 9-5-1 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.13 goals-against average this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins will be in net against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, confirmed head coach Dean Evason.

Merzlikins has a 5-5-1 record this seaosn with an .895 save percentage and 3.02 goals-against average.

Additionally, forward James van Riemsdyk will be a healthy scratch while forward Kevin Labanc enters the lineup.

Van Riemsdyk has three goals and five points in 14 games this season while Labanc has a goal and 10 points in 14 games.