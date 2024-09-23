Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

It appears the Canadiens will dress their projected second line for tonight's preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers as Kirby Dach, Patrik Laine, and Alex Newhook were all on the ice for Monday's morning skate.

Kirby Dach spoke about

Veteran defenceman David Savard will skate on a pairing with Lane Hutson in tonight's game and praised the on-ice vision of the exciting young blueliner.

"It makes sense even if it doesn't make sense in my head but when you see it after, what he's trying sometimes it feels like it's crazy but it's been working - his vision is elite," Savard said at Monday's practice.

The Canadiens skated with the following lines:

Newhook - Dach - Laine

Roy - Dvorak - Anderson

Barré-Boulet - Kapanen - Heineman

Davidson - Condotta - Tuch

Hutson - Savard

Xhekaj - Barron

Engström - Mailloux

Primeau

Dobes

Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund, Mackenzie Weegar, Connor Zary, and Blake Coleman are among the Flames who will suit out for tonight's split squad preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin skated at Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey, according to Sabres report Bill Hoppe.

He skated with several other players who will not be in the lineup for tonight's preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dahlin sustained an undisclosed injury at practice on Wednesday. Head coach Lindy Ruff is not concerned with the severity of the injury.

“It was just one of those things, he was passing the puck and something happened,” Ruff said. “So, you know, [as] precaution, got him off. He’s going to get looked at and then we’ll find out what’s going on."

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have released their roster for tonight's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Forwards

10 – Bobby Brink

14 – Sean Couturier

15 – Olle Lycksell

21 – Scott Laughton

25 – Ryan Poehling

43 – Oscar eklınd

44 – Nicolas Deslauriers

63 – Massimo Rizzo

71 – Tyson Foerster

73 – Elliot Desnoyers

78 – Jacob Gaucher

90 – Anthony Richard



Defensemen

5 – Egor Zamula

23 – Ronnie Attard

37 – Louie Belpedio

41 – Hunter McDonald

55 – Rasmus Ristolainen

59 – Oliver Bonk



Goaltenders

32 – Eetu Makiniemi

40 – Cal Petersen

Nashville Predators

The Predators have signed forward Hiroki Gojsic to a three-year, entry level contract.

The 18-year-old recorded 21 goals and 50 points in 68 games with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets last season.

He was originally selected by Nashville in the third round (94th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

New York Rangers

The Rangers assigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.

Ollas was originally drafted 197th overall by the club in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings assigned the following players to their respective junior teams:

•Oliver Tulk – F (Calgary, WHL)

•Luke Woodworth – F (Drummondville, QMJHL)

•Cole Davis – F (Windsor, OHL)

•Ethan Neutens – F (Kelowna, WHL)

•Corbin Vaughan – D (Regina, WHL)