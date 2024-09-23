Ice Chips: Laine to make Habs preseason debut tonight vs. Flyers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
It appears the Canadiens will dress their projected second line for tonight's preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers as Kirby Dach, Patrik Laine, and Alex Newhook were all on the ice for Monday's morning skate.
Kirby Dach spoke about
Veteran defenceman David Savard will skate on a pairing with Lane Hutson in tonight's game and praised the on-ice vision of the exciting young blueliner.
"It makes sense even if it doesn't make sense in my head but when you see it after, what he's trying sometimes it feels like it's crazy but it's been working - his vision is elite," Savard said at Monday's practice.
The Canadiens skated with the following lines:
Newhook - Dach - Laine
Roy - Dvorak - Anderson
Barré-Boulet - Kapanen - Heineman
Davidson - Condotta - Tuch
Hutson - Savard
Xhekaj - Barron
Engström - Mailloux
Primeau
Dobes
Calgary Flames
Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund, Mackenzie Weegar, Connor Zary, and Blake Coleman are among the Flames who will suit out for tonight's split squad preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin skated at Monday's practice in a non-contact jersey, according to Sabres report Bill Hoppe.
He skated with several other players who will not be in the lineup for tonight's preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Dahlin sustained an undisclosed injury at practice on Wednesday. Head coach Lindy Ruff is not concerned with the severity of the injury.
“It was just one of those things, he was passing the puck and something happened,” Ruff said. “So, you know, [as] precaution, got him off. He’s going to get looked at and then we’ll find out what’s going on."
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have released their roster for tonight's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Forwards
10 – Bobby Brink
14 – Sean Couturier
15 – Olle Lycksell
21 – Scott Laughton
25 – Ryan Poehling
43 – Oscar eklınd
44 – Nicolas Deslauriers
63 – Massimo Rizzo
71 – Tyson Foerster
73 – Elliot Desnoyers
78 – Jacob Gaucher
90 – Anthony Richard
Defensemen
5 – Egor Zamula
23 – Ronnie Attard
37 – Louie Belpedio
41 – Hunter McDonald
55 – Rasmus Ristolainen
59 – Oliver Bonk
Goaltenders
32 – Eetu Makiniemi
40 – Cal Petersen
Nashville Predators
The Predators have signed forward Hiroki Gojsic to a three-year, entry level contract.
The 18-year-old recorded 21 goals and 50 points in 68 games with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets last season.
He was originally selected by Nashville in the third round (94th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
New York Rangers
The Rangers assigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack.
Ollas was originally drafted 197th overall by the club in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings assigned the following players to their respective junior teams:
•Oliver Tulk – F (Calgary, WHL)
•Luke Woodworth – F (Drummondville, QMJHL)
•Cole Davis – F (Windsor, OHL)
•Ethan Neutens – F (Kelowna, WHL)
•Corbin Vaughan – D (Regina, WHL)